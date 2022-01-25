"He's probably on Tinder... but don't tell him I said that!" - Henry Cejudo pokes fun at Deiveson Figueiredo after UFC 270 title win

Henry Cejudo poked fun at Deiveson Figueiredo and how he may be celebrating following his big win at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, this past weekend.

In the co-main event of UFC 270, Figueiredo was able to defeat Brandon Moreno via unanimous decision to recapture the UFC flyweight title. The win moved their series to 1-1-1, with many expecting a fourth meeting between the two to take place in the future.

During a post-fight interview with 'The Schmo', Cejudo spoke candidly about how it felt to find success as a coach. The former two-division champion said:

“It’s just as precious [coaching] as winning it yourself, and that’s a beautiful feeling because you think you would never feel that again because you’re not competing - but that’s not true, man. Today, watching him [Figueiredo] win, I was able to feel such a joy, man. Such excitement, not maliciously after Brandon, nothing to do with Mexico, but for him.”

With Figueiredo in the background of the interview, Cejudo noted what he thought the new champion was doing. 'Triple C' jestingly said:

“He’s probably on Tinder - but don’t tell him that I said that!”

Watch the humorous moment below:

One of the biggest differences for Deiveson Figueiredo going into the trilogy bout with Brandon Moreno was the addition of Henry Cejudo and Eric Albarracin to his corner. Together, they were able to assist the Brazilian in his pursuit of finally getting a win over 'The Assassin Baby'.

Will Henry Cejudo return to active competition?

Henry Cejudo, the former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion, has been lobbying for a fight against UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski for quite some time now.

However, UFC president Dana White recently shot down the idea of Cejudo fighting Volkanovski for the 145 lbs title. ‘Triple C’ retired from MMA in May 2020 following his win over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249. Moreover, he has never competed at featherweight.

it’s unclear as to which weight class Cejudo will end up competing in if he chooses to come out of retirement. The former two-division champion has previously reiterated that he has no motivation to return to either flyweight or bantamweight.

The idea of becoming the UFC's first-ever three-division champion is clearly the only thing that piques Cejudo's interest.

