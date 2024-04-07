"He used to be more hittable" - Alexander Volkanovski breaks down upcoming clash between Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway at UFC 300

Alexander Volkanovski recently broke down the much anticipated BMF title clash between Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway, set for UFC 300.

The fight was not initially welcomed by fans, who felt Holloway would be outmatched by 'The Highlight' in almost every way. But as the bout has drawn closer, public opinion has swayed, and there is more confidence that 'Blessed' will provide a stiff challenge.

Several professional fighters, including Dustin Poirier, have predicted the Hawaiian to walk away victorious. During his recent breakdown of the entire UFC 300 card, 'The Great' shared his prediction for the BMF title clash.

The Australian said:

"Did we not forget Max Holloway's chin? We've seen him in his last fights, the guy knows how to mix it up. I think he used to be more hittable back in the day. He was always very high-level, really good at setting up traps, but willing to be infront of you and eat some."

He continued:

"Now he's got a lot more angles. He uses so many more tools, this is going to be an exciting fight... We can't forget Max Holloway's chin, it's an undefeated chin... I'm gonna say, for my pick, Max Holloway. That's a tricky one."

Watch Alexander Volkanovski's preview below from 19:30:

Alexander Volkanovski previews UFC 300 main event between Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill

UFC 300 is set to be headlined by a light heavyweight title clash between Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill.

'Poatan' will be looking to successfully defend the title for the first time, while Hill will be eager to reclaim the title he vacated after tearing his Achilles tendon in 2023.

Ahead of their clash, Alexander Volkanovski shared his breakdown for the title fight. 'The Great' noted that the American may not have returned to 100% fitness following his serious injury, as he shared the following prediction:

"Right now I'm gonna have to go with, [Hill] had a big injury, I don't know how much time you had to prepare for this. Was it rushed? So I'm going to lean towards Pereira. If that wasn't the case, it could be a 'pick 'em' type fight. But I'm gonna go with Pereira because he's been active, he's been fighting and training the whole time, not coming off any crazy injuries." [26:10-26:35 in Alexander Volkanovski's aforementioned video]

