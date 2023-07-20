"He doesn't wanna say that" - Nate Diaz feels Dana White is not being completely honest in his opinion about Jake Paul fight

Nate Diaz has suggested that UFC president Dana White isn't being completely honest in his opinion about his much-awaited fight against Jake Paul. White, for his part, has consistently maintained that he isn't interested in what happens in the Paul-Diaz boxing match.

In a recent edition of Bradley Martyn's Raw Talk podcast, Nate Diaz was asked whether he's completely done with the UFC or if he'll come back to the organization. Diaz responded by simply saying, "Yeah." He then alluded that a fighter's negotiation leverage changes with every fight, adding that he's open to a UFC return after the Paul matchup.

On that note, Diaz further stated:

"Most likely, I'm gonna go back [after the Paul fight]. I mean, if they'll have me, I'd love to go back to the UFC. Yeah."

Besides addressing what Dana White thinks about him fighting Jake Paul, Nate Diaz explained:

"My personal opinion, I think Dana White wants me to whoop his a**, but he doesn't wanna say that. He wants me to whoop his [Paul's] a** because that guy has been [talking trash to him]. He [White] is gonna stay out of it. And at the same time, I think he [White] really doesn't care. If I got my a** whooped, then he'd be like, 'I told you guys.' I got love for Dana either way. I don't care what he says. This is all business. And I just wanna do my thing and get back to what I do, which is fight for real."

Furthermore, Diaz was asked if he felt White would let him back in the UFC even if he lost to Paul. His response was:

"It's a possibility. We'll see what happens."

Check out Nate Diaz's comments at 19:42 and 24:58 in the video below:

Dana White gives his take on Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz

Jake Paul has long been a vocal critic of the UFC and the organization's president, Dana White, over several issues, such as fighter pay and health benefits for athletes.

Presently, the 38-year-old Nate Diaz is scheduled to make his professional boxing debut against 26-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul (6-1 boxing) in a cruiserweight professional boxing bout on August 5, 2023.

Appearing on The Jim Rome Show earlier this year, White discussed the bout and lambasted Paul for planning to fight a smaller and much older non-boxer. He highlighted that the only time Paul fought a full-time boxer of his age and size, Tommy Fury, he lost.

White insinuated that although he shares a good relationship with Diaz, he isn't interested in watching the Stockton MMA stalwart's fight against Paul. White said:

"So, as soon as he [Paul] loses, he goes back to a forty-year-old MMA fighter, who's smaller than him, not his weight. Listen, it's just one of those fights that - I know that some people are into this. It's just not what I'm into. It's not my thing."

Check out White's comments below: