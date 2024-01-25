“He wants to see if he’s still got it, well I can check” - Dan Hooker calls out fellow contender for showdown on Conor McGregor’s comeback card

Dan Hooker is currently recovering from a broken arm he suffered against Jalin Turner at UFC 290, where the pair went to war in an epic clash for all three rounds.

'The Hangman' subsequently re-broke his forearm several months later, which forced him out of a clash with Bobby Green at UFC Austin in December.

According to Hooker, the bone did not fuse together properly after the first surgery, but he also admitted that he could have taken better care of his arm. After re-injuring it and going under the knife a second time, the Kiwi appears more dedicated to his recovery.

During a recent interview with ENGAGE, Hooker shared his future fight plans and called out perennial lightweight contender Beneil Dariush. 'The Hangman' is also eager to return on the same card as Conor McGregor.

He said this:

"I'll fight Beneil, in June. Whether that be McGregor's card, International Fight Week. If he's just pulling everyone's chain, as he usually does. I heard [the UFC] are coming back mid-year to Australia, sometime in Australia. That as well, it would be cool to fight close to home. [Beneil Dariush] is ranked above me, coming off of a couple of losses. But, let's go baby."

He continued:

"He's come out and said that he wants to see if he's still got it, well I can check brother. I'll check for ya."

Listen to Dan Hooker's comments below (5:50):

While Conor McGregor did announce he would be returning to the UFC at International Fight Week in June, company CEO Dana White recently shared an update on the Irishman's return.

White ruled out a potential return in June for 'The Notorious' and remained coy about another possible fight date.

Dan Hooker reflects on viral video of him choking out radio station host

Dan Hooker caused a host of reactions from fans after footage of him choking out a co-host of The Morning Rumble went viral in December. The Kiwi has now reflected on the incident and revealed some inside details about the situation.

On a prior appearance on the show, Hooker had placed one of the show's members in a guillotine choke. But during his most recent appearance, he opted for a triangle choke instead.

During a recent interview with TheMacLife, he reflected on the incident and said this:

"That's the third time he asked me... I would have done it the second time, but the angle wasn't on. I got the bite but it just didn't feel right. on the third one I was like, 'We're good.' Could feel the bite was [on].... It was the perfect amount of out [cold]... That's my party trick."

Catch Dan Hooker's comments below (21:00):