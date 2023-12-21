"That’s assault" - Dan Hooker called out by angry fans after choking out a radio producer whilst also ignoring his tap

UFC lightweight Dan Hooker has received backlash from fans after playfully choking a radio host unconscious.

Earlier this week, Hooker appeared on The Morning Rumble, a radio show based in New Zealand. ‘The Hangman’ and other UFC fighters from the country, Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski, are frequent guests on the show, but this time, things got slightly out of hand.

Hooker has an ongoing bit where he puts one of the hosts in submission, with a guillotine being his choice when he last appeared. ‘The Hangman’ is still recovering from an arm injury he recently suffered, so the UFC lightweight utilized a triangle choke.

After forcing the host to tap multiple times, Hooker was instigated to ignore him on one of the final attempts and seemingly leaving the defenseless man unconscious for a while. Although the atmosphere was friendly, fans on social media weren’t happy with what they saw.

Once the viral clip was shared on Reddit, fans filled the comment section with mostly negative comments toward the 33-year-old UFC fighter:

“That's f*cking d*uchey, holy sh*t”

“that's assault”

“He is an absolute a*shole through and through talks like a n idiot and acts like one.”

“I mean, that’s literal assault and battery, lol.”

“Yeah but there’s more context to this, like the fact the other radio hosts told him to do it. This is by far not the worse thing they have gotten someone to do on this show.”

“Anyone who ignores a tap is immediately an a*shole in my eyes... I liked Dan too wtf”

Watch Dan Hooker choke out the radio show host below:

What’s next for Dan Hooker in the Octagon?

On December 2, Dan Hooker was scheduled to fight Bobby Green in the co-main event of UFC Austin. Unfortunately, Hooker suffered a broken arm during training and was forced to pull out, leading to Jalin Turner stepping in and securing a first-round knockout win against Green.

Once he fully recovers, Hooker will look to continue building momentum after establishing a two-fight win streak against Claudio Puelles and Jalin Turner. It’s unclear who’s next for the number nine-ranked UFC lightweight, but he’s expected to return in the first half of 2024 against another ranked opponent.