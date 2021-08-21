"Heal up" - Nate Diaz sends an optimistic message to Conor McGregor

The long-standing rivalry between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz has had intense moments, thanks to their brash personas. However, it goes without saying that there is a sense of mutual respect between the two superstars.

McGregor, who is currently recovering from his horrific leg injury, has now received a short yet encouraging two-word message from his rival Diaz.

At the World of Sports Memorabilia store in San Jose, California, the Stockton-based fighter was signing trading cards. One of the fans present at the venue approached Diaz and asked him to deliver two words for Conor McGregor. The 36-year-old welterweight obliged:

"Yeah, fu****g, heal up," Diaz said playfully.

This is not the first time Diaz has appeared to back McGregor. Ahead of the Irishman's professional boxing debut against Floyd Mayweather, Diaz had said that 'Money' would get "laughed at" if he challenged McGregor to an MMA fight.

Diaz and McGregor have fought each other on two occasions. It was 'The Stockton Slugger' who had his hand raised in their first outing, however, McGregor successfully avenged that loss when they competed in a rematch at UFC 202.

After more than five years, neither man has shut the door on their potential trilogy fight. While Diaz is in no mood to return to the lightweight division, McGregor has said that he would prefer to challenge his old foe in the 155-pound weight class.

Conor McGregor claims his recovery is going "well ahead of schedule"

Following his devastating leg break at UFC 264, Conor McGregor is likely to remain out of action until January 2022. In a recent Instagram live session, 'The Notorious' revealed that his healing process is going 'well ahead of schedule' and he may start cycling again soon.

"Scan went very well... I’m back on the bike before he (the doctor) said I was going to be able to bear weight. I’m rocking. Well ahead of schedule. Let’s keep it going," said Conor McGregor.

While McGregor hasn't set a specific date for his UFC return, he is confident about competing in a wheelchair boxing match for charitable causes. The 33-year-old will most likely take on comedian Al Foran before the end of the year.

Guys, the September date is too early for me. I am still in recovery. My docs/physical therapy team out here advice me to stay. I reckon late October at earliest. But maybe November/December too. It is hard to say at this time a concrete date. But I’m in! Wait for me please! 🥊 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 2, 2021

