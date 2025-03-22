Paddy Pimblett recently shared a cordial interaction with Ilia Topuria at the UFC London ceremonial weigh-ins. This came as a surprise, considering their well-documented bad blood over the years.

Ad

Topuria, among many other Georgian fighters, didn't take lightly to the comments made by 'The Baddy' in 2021 about the Russo-Georgian war. The two UFC fighters then had an eventful altercation at a fighter hotel in London back in 2022, before going back and forth at the UFC 282 pre-fight presser in 2023.

While many expected them to trade barbs or come to blows when they were both on stage at the recently concluded UFC London ceremonial weigh-ins, they just shared a quick fist-bump instead. Pimblett then took to Instagram to revisit the interaction.

Ad

Trending

He captioned his post:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"The fist bump heard round the world 🤣🤝"

Check out Paddy Pimblett's post below:

Ad

Paddy Pimblett comments on Michael Chandler's "cheating" against Dustin Poirier

Paddy Pimblett has his next fight scheduled for the co-main event of UFC 314. His opponent, Michael Chandler, has a reputation for using illegal moves in his fights. Besides landing blows to the back of Charles Oliveira's head in his last fight, Chandler also fish-hooked Dustin Poirier while looking for a submission.

Ad

Pimblett addressed the same in a recent interview with Jon Anik. Despite seemingly backing Chandler's usage of illegal moves to some extent, 'The Baddy' mentioned that 'Iron' could lose his fingers if he tries fish-hooking him like he did Poirier at UFC 281. The Liverpudlian said:

"I've seen the Poirier [vs.Chandler] one as well. Then Poirier saying he tried to fish-hook him to get the choke and stuff like that. I'll do the same thing as Poirier. If that happens, I'll bite his finger and try and cut it off with my teeth. Like, it's one of them. But I always say, if you're not cheating, you're not trying!"

Ad

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.