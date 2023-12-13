Helen Yee leans towards Paulo Costa's secret juice over milk, prompting mixed reactions from fans: "Don't like this character" 

Helen Yee recently took to X/Twitter, where she referenced UFC middleweight Paulo Costa's 'secret juice,' which is a meme revolving around a jug of unknown juice carried by the Brazilian, which he often jokes as consisting of a secret recipe and being the source of his physical fitness.

Now, Yee has humorously mentioned it in a tweet, where she claimed that milk is not proving effective in her efforts to build muscle. She then tagged 'Borrachinha,' requesting some of his 'secret juice', while also tagging controversial social media personality Hannah Pearl Davis to mockingly apologize for her revealing dress.

She also tagged her fiancé Dave Schmulenson, better known as The Schmo, professing her love. Fans on X/Twitter offered a mixed response to Yee's tweet, as she was clearly trying to portray herself in a comedic manner that some fans feel is inauthentic, with one fan asking her why she even tweeted such a thing:

"Why did you tweet all that"

Another fan, expressed outright dislike for Yee's apparent new persona:

"I don't like this character you are doing."

Not every comment was negative, however. One fan claimed that Yee was superior to Nina-Marie Daniele, with whom she briefly feuded:

"Way better than Nina"

Another fan jokingly referenced Davis, another social media personality with whom Yee has butted heads:

"Pearl don't want the smoke"

Whether Yee draws a response from Costa remains to be seen. But it appears that she is hoping to expand her social media presence beyond being an interviewer of fighters.

Helen Yee's athletic past

While most fans know of Helen Yee as a combat sports journalist, she is also an athlete herself. She is a two-time state champion swimmer, with Olympic aspirations. However, her most surprising past profession was competing in the Lingerie Fighting Championships, which did not entail actual fighting.

Instead, it was more akin to sports entertainment, and saw her compete under the faux name of Helen Mei. However, she is now solely focused on swimming, in addition to her career as a combat sports journalist.