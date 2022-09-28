"Roids are not going to help Conor" - Henry Cejudo finds it "crazy" that USADA hasn't tested Conor McGregor yet; asks Irishman to "stay away from the coke"

Conor McGregor is the only fighter on the UFC roster yet to be tested by USADA in 2022. Henry Cejudo recently discussed this highly unusual circumstance.

tsn.ca/ufc-star-conor… After cross-referencing the entire active UFC roster with USADA's athlete test history database, I found that Conor McGregor was the lone active fighter, (aside from some athletes who signed after Aug. 1) to not be tested by USADA. After cross-referencing the entire active UFC roster with USADA's athlete test history database, I found that Conor McGregor was the lone active fighter, (aside from some athletes who signed after Aug. 1) to not be tested by USADA.tsn.ca/ufc-star-conor…

Conor McGregor and Henry Cejudo are two of just four double champs in UFC history. Cejudo recently answered questions during an Ask C Anything Q&A on his YouTube channel. He discussed McGregor's lack of testing, stating:

"That's crazy, but roids [Steroids] are not gonna help Conor. Of course he's on that s**t, but it ain't gonna help him. The dude needs to stay away from coke dude, that's what he needs to do."

Cejudo's comments will certainly add to speculation by fans that McGregor is using both steroids and cocaine. McGregor's team and the UFC declined to comment on the Irishman not being tested. USADA's statement seemed to pass the blame onto the promotion, noting that they can grant testing exemptions to fighters.

USADA provided TSN with the following statement: McGregor's team and the UFC declined comment.USADA provided TSN with the following statement: https://t.co/7iNSS6BwXU

As McGregor prepares for his UFC return, he will need to re-enter the USADA testing pool and pass two tests before he is able to compete. The No.11 lightweight has added considerable size since his last appearance at UFC 264, where he broke his leg, although that is not evidence of steroid usage.

Watch Henry Cejudo's comments on Conor McGregor below (starting at the 9:18 mark):

Brendan Schaub explained how the UFC can help Conor McGregor avoid testing

Most people were shocked by the news that Conor McGregor has avoided testing since UFC 264. Former UFC fighter and current MMA analyst Brendan Schaub explained how the UFC may be controlling the situation.

I cannot understand why this story is not being covered or answered. With the latest update from USADA, it can now be confirmed that Conor McGregor has not had to provide a test in the previous 12 months.I cannot understand why this story is not being covered or answered.

Speaking on his Thiccc Boy podcast, Brendan Schaub discussed the UFC's influence over USADA, stating:

"USADA works for the UFC. It's not an outside commission like the Nevada commission or California commission. They are literally employed by the UFC to do this so they can say 'Don't test Conor.'"

Schaub noted the difference between McGregor's treatment and other fighters, who receive random tests in the middle of the night. He then went on to discuss USADA's statement, adding:

"It says 'The UFC may grant an exemption for six months.' WADA and legit testing, you can't grant an exemption to fighters. It's all murky waters."

If there is any validity to the steroid accusations on Conor McGregor, it should come as no surprise that the UFC is protecting him. He is, by far, the promotion's biggest asset and the biggest draw in mixed martial arts.

Watch Brendan Schaub's comments on the UFC and USADA below (starting at the 42:07 mark):

