Henry Cejudo flips on 'King of Cringe' side provoked by Marlon Vera's troll tweet - "You look like a walking yeast infection"

Henry Cejudo has seemingly flipped on his 'King of Cringe' trash-talking persona in response to Marlon Vera's jibe at him. Recent reports revealed that former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Cejudo is likely to face Vera in a high-stakes bantamweight bout at UFC 292 on August 19, 2023.

Just hours after news regarding the potential matchup set the MMA community abuzz, Cejudo posted a video to his YouTube channel in which he spoke about a shoulder injury he's dealing with.

In the now-deleted video, 'Triple C' aka 'The King of Cringe' suggested that the biggest problem he's facing right now is the shoulder injury. He explained that once the shoulder injury issue is resolved and he's healthy, he can properly game-plan for Vera. Cejudo stated:

"I do have an injury and I don't even know where my injuries are coming from honestly. Maybe it's a little bit of that old age but I do got to get my right shoulder checked up to see if, in other words there is a slight tear, you know on my right shoulder."

Marlon Vera subsequently posted a tweet, featuring an image of an over-the-counter intimate wash lotion, mockingly advising Cejudo to rub it on his shoulder. 'Chito' wrote:

"Rub that shoulder bud @HenryCejudo"

Henry Cejudo has now fired back at 'Chito' by alluding to his recent one-sided decision loss to Cory Sandhagen. He also joked about Vera's head tattoo. Additionally, 'Triple C' joked that Vera should perhaps talk to fellow UFC bantamweight Merab Dvalishvili about getting a hair transplant. Cejudo tweeted:

"Yo Mr. 50/45, Maybe that cream will clear up that giant pu**y on the back of your head. You look like a walking yeast infection. You might want to talk to Merab about getting some bootleg Hair Plugs."

Marlon 'Chito' Vera addresses speculation surrounding Henry Cejudo's injury heading into UFC 292

It's believed that the winner of the highly-anticipated Vera-Cejudo matchup could enter the bantamweight title picture. On that note, Marlon 'Chito' Vera has addressed the possibility of their fight falling apart due to Henry Cejudo's injury.

In his latest appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Vera noted that as far as he's concerned, the fight is on.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Henry Cejudo and Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera have verbally agreed to a bout at UFC 292 on August 19 in Boston, Dana White told @bokamotoESPN Henry Cejudo and Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera have verbally agreed to a bout at UFC 292 on August 19 in Boston, Dana White told @bokamotoESPN. https://t.co/sZvTzgIlfq

Marlon Vera emphasized that he and his team are ready to go, adding that he'll compete at UFC 292 regardless of who the opponent is. 'Chito' indicated that he doesn't know if Henry Cejudo is really hurt and wouldn't want to talk trash about someone's possible injury.

Regardless, he warned that he's motivated and disciplined and will stop anyone he fights at UFC 292. Vera said:

"We're ready to go. I'm not the type that goes into the digging. I don't give two f**ks. If he signs the contract, and he shows up on Aug. 19, epic. If not, I don't give a f**k. Somebody else will, and it doesn't matter if it's him or anybody else."

Check out Vera's comments below:

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting #TheMMAHour



"If [Cejudo] signs the contract and he shows up on August 19, epic. If not, I don’t give a f***. Somebody else will [show up]."



youtube.com/watch?v=kONU-A… 'Chito' Vera wants to fight Henry Cejudo, but "it's a wrap" for whoever he fights at UFC 292"If [Cejudo] signs the contract and he shows up on August 19, epic. If not, I don’t give a f***. Somebody else will [show up]." 'Chito' Vera wants to fight Henry Cejudo, but "it's a wrap" for whoever he fights at UFC 292 👀 #TheMMAHour"If [Cejudo] signs the contract and he shows up on August 19, epic. If not, I don’t give a f***. Somebody else will [show up]."▶️ youtube.com/watch?v=kONU-A… https://t.co/SwXNN1XSij

