"He really respected Conor's defense" - Henry Cejudo gives fresh insight on Khabib Nurmagomedov's legendary performance against Conor McGregor

Henry Cejudo recently weighed in on the lightweight title match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor back at UFC 229.

Nurmagomedov locked horns with 'The Notorious' in a massive super fight in the main event of UFC 229 in 2018. The fight has been etched as one of the biggest grudge matches in the promotion's history. Although 'The Eagle' managed to defeat the Irishman via fourth-round submission, he was denied the lightweight belt due to violent altercations after the match.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Henry Cejudo gave his take on the McGregor vs Nurmagomedov fight at UFC 229. 'Triple C' was all praise for the UFC Hall of Famer, claiming that the fight was one of Nurmagomedov's best performances.

Breaking down the fight, Cejudo said:

"He did a really good job... A little far shot a little too far away...That just tells you he really respected Conor's defense...Conor could have got out but he played the distance a little...When it comes to top control and dominant wrestling right now I'm not to say that Khabib is one of the greatest of all times."

"When it comes to dominate his position so that fight with Conor McGregor, he did an amazing job of being a competitor in the beginning of the round in catching his distance...He was still able to exhaust McGregor, make him think of a lot of things you know looking down to eventually come up with that right hand...This was the best Khabib did...especially against a guy like Conor McGregor."

Check out Cejudo's full video on YouTube below:

Ciryl Gane a "bigger threat" for Jon Jones than Francis Ngannou claims Henry Cejudo

At the recently concluded UFC event in Paris, Ciryl Gane took everyone by surprise with his impressive TKO win against Tai Tuivasa.

With this win, the Frenchman has once again proved his fighting prowess and former double champ Henry Cejudo agrees too. After the recent performance of 'Bon Gamin,' Cejudo has claimed the fighter is a "bigger threat" to Jon Jones than Francis Ngannou.

Speaking of Gane's impressive win, 'Triple C' said:

"This dude's [Ciryl Gane] a threat for everybody. I immediately texted Jon Jones, 'Hey man, watch out for this dude.' I almost feel after looking at that last fight like he is a bigger threat than Francis Ngannou for a guy like Jon Jones."

Watch Henry Cejudo discuss Ciryl Gane's recent victory in the video below:

