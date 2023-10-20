Here's how much weight Alexander Volkanovski cut in just 11 days to fight at UFC 294

Featherweight kingpin Alexander Volkanovski saved the UFC 294 fight card as he readily stepped in to face lightweight champion Islam Makhachev on 11 days' notice after Charles Oliveira was forced out due to an injury.

Earlier today, the bout was made official as both men made weight for the main event. However, it looks like it took extraordinary grit and resilience on the Australian's part to get himself ready for the fight.

According to dietician Jordan Sullivan, Volkanovski had to shed 26.5 pounds in 11 days to make the lightweight limit. Sullivan is the founder of Fight Dietician, a firm dedicated to providing athletes with the best nutritionary services.

His clientele includes Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya, among other top-tier athletes. In a recent post on Instagram, he lauded 'The Great' for the weight cut:

"11 days to drop 26.5lbs (12kg) ✔️ First on the scales 🏆. It takes a special type of individual to take on that physical and mental challenge but there’s a reason @alexvolkanovski is best in the world at this. You can’t pull something like this off unless you are on top of your training and nutrition year-round. "

UFC 294 is scheduled to take place this Saturday at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Per the UFC's official website, Islam Makhachev is a -340 favorite over Alexader Volkanovski (+270 underdog).

Islam Makhachev wants to silence his critics with finish over Alexander Volkanovski

Although Islam Makhachev secured a unanimous decision win against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284, many fans and pundits felt the Australian was unfairly robbed of a win at the event.

This time around, the lightweight champion is planning to silence his critics by securing a decisive victory over the featherweight kingpin. During the pre-fight press conference for the event, the Dagestani said:

"I'm going to try to finish him because after [the] last fight, there [were] many questions. Everything, I will finish here. All answers are going to be [clear] Saturday night."

Catch Islam Makhachev's comments on Alexander Volkanovski below (5:37):

Islam Makhachev holds a record of 24-1 and occupies the No.3 position in the promotion's pound-for-pound ladder. He has been undefeated for eight years and is currently on a 12-fight win streak.

Meanwhile, Alexander Volkanovski (26-2) is the UFC's No.2-ranked pound-for-pound fighter. He is undefeated as a featherweight and has five title defenses under him.