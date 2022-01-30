Hilarious Jake Paul vs. Dana White betting odds revealed by popular sportsbook site Bet Online

Oddsmakers have recently released hilarious betting odds for YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul and UFC president Dana White. The odds suggest that the match would end up being a one-sided affair, in the wildly unlikely case that it ever takes place.

According to popular sportsbook site Bet Online, Paul has opened as a monstrous -1200 betting favorite to beat the UFC boss, who came back at +600.

The social media star has been involved in an intense beef with the MMA supremo for quite some time now. Talks of a boxing match between the pair began when the UFC boss went on record to say that he would bet $1 million on former UFC welterweight Ben Askren beating 'The Problem Child' in their boxing match.

Before Jake Paul went on to dispatch Askren, he challenged the UFC boss to double the bet and proposed a boxing match between them.

For those unaware, White got himself a Nevada state boxing license in 2007 to take on Tito Ortiz. The two were involved in a feud at the time and were set to face each other in a boxing match that ultimately never happened.

Mark Hunt joins Jake Paul in slamming UFC for underpaying fighters

Jake Paul has taken almost every opportunity to slam Dana White and his promotion. The Cleveland native has been quite vocal about UFC's alleged unfair treatment of its fighters, including underpaying them.

Former UFC heavyweight Mark Hunt, who has previously voiced his disappointment at the way the UFC functions, has joined Paul in taking a dig at the organization. Hunt mocked the premier MMA promotion by sharing a modified version of the UFC logo on Instagram, where UFC stands for "Underpaid Fighters Club".

'The Super Samoan' has been involved in a very public feud with the UFC since his bout against Brock Lesnar at UFC 200 in 2016. Hunt filed a lawsuit against the promotion the same year. In it, Hunt claimed the organization was aware of Lesnar’s use of a banned substance before their showdown.

Also Read Article Continues below

While Lesnar picked up a unanimous decision victory in their bout, the result was overturned to a ‘no contest’ after USADA announced that Lesnar had tested positive for a banned substance.

Edited by John Cunningham