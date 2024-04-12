Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill set a friendly tone during the UFC 300 fight week.

Pereira is poised to defend his light heavyweight championship against Hill in the headline bout of the historic pay-per-view event set for April 13 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Throughout the buildup to the bout, both fighters have confidently asserted their dominance over the other and made dismissive comments about their opponent's abilities. However, during their first face-to-face encounter on Tuesday, both Pereira and Hill exhibited nothing but courtesy and sportsmanship.

After exchanging pleasantries, 'Sweet Dreams' expressed curiosity about the meaning of "Chama" before requesting Pereira's signature on a hoodie. 'Poatan' gladly complied, turning the interaction into a moment of camaraderie.

Check out the interaction between Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill below:

Expand Tweet

Fans responded to the amicable exchange between Pereira and Hill with an array of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"Hill tryna be slick checking for the reach, that won’t save him. CHAMA."

Another wrote:

"This is just awesome to see man."

Check out some more reactions below:

Credits: @ufcontnt on X

'Poatan' has a distinctive habit of starting and concluding conversations with the term "Chama." In Portuguese, it translates to "flame," but Pereira employs it as slang for enthusiasm and encouragement, akin to expressions like "let’s go" or "come on." The word has garnered significant traction within the MMA community.

Jamahal Hill brings Moai stone head to face-off with Alex Pereira at UFC 300 presser

Following their initial cordial encounter earlier in the fight week, Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill crossed paths once again during the UFC 300 pre-fight press conference on Thursday, where the tension between them became palpable.

Prior to their faceoff, Hill and Pereira engaged in a fiery exchange of words when 'Sweet Dreams' arrived with a Moai stone-shaped prop adorned with red paint on the front.

The stone head brought by Hill, previously embraced by 'Poatan', bears a resemblance to him, having been artistically altered to symbolize the anticipated outcome of their clash, which seemed to foreshadow the fate of the reigning UFC light heavyweight champion come Saturday.

'Sweet Dreams' presented the same prop during his face-off with Pereira following the press conference, raising it prominently as they locked eyes.

Check out the video below:

Poll : Do you think Alex Pereira will be able to avenge Glover's loss to Jamahal Hill? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion