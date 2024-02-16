"His fiancée video-chatted me" - When Tracy Cortez addressed dating rumors after viral selfie with Paulo Costa 

UFC women's flyweight Tracy Cortez was once the subject of dating rumors involving Paulo Costa, who is scheduled to compete at UFC 298, where he will face Robert Whittaker. This incident stems from a selfie of the two that quickly made the rounds on social media.

This drew the attention of many, who wondered if the pair were dating. However, Cortez later cleared everything up in a five-month old interview with Sportskeeda's own Andrew Whitelaw. She also explained the involvement of Costa's girlfriend, who she mistakenly cited as his fiancée or wife. She said:

"I had a good laugh with it, you know? Him and his fiancée or wife video-chatted me because we were all in Brazil for a little while, you know? And they FaceTimed me or they called me, and we were chopping it up and I was like, 'Man, you know what?' I said, 'I don't care. Run with it. It's funny, it's bringing people in. Do what you got to do, but let's clear the air once everything settles.'"

Cortez is right, as the picture led to rampant speculation, and even brought some attention to her ex-fiancé, two-time UFC featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega. Regardless, she and 'Borrachinha' later silenced the rumors with the truth. She added:

"He waited, like, three days later to be like, 'You guys, it's a joke.' It was literally just a picture."

Check out Tracy Cortez talk about Paulo Costa's girlfriend and their picture (9:03):

Cortez will be supporting Costa ahead of his UFC 298 bout with Whittaker. It is a tall task for the Brazilian, who hasn't fought since 2022, but is aiming to climb back into title contention with a win.

Tracy Cortez is on a lengthy win streak

Tracy Cortez is currently 11–1, with her only coming in her first MMA fight. Since then, she has gone on to win 11 consecutive bouts, five of which were under the UFC banner. Despite her success, the 30-year old has barely cracked the top 10 at women's flyweight.

Check out Tracy Cortez getting her hand raised over Jasmine Jasudavicius:

She is currently ranked #10, and is currently coming off a unanimous decision win over the #14 ranked Jasmine Jasudavicius, with whom she had a contentious bout, as she ended up accusing the latter of pulling on her braids during their fight.