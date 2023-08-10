"His yearly one good take" - Dillon Danis wins back fans demolishing YouTuber Fousey, accused of taking advantage of drunk sex trafficking victim 

Dillon Danis has built up a reputation for himself as a controversial figure on social media. Through his brazen claims and unabashed views, the jiu-jitsu specialist has established himself as an online provocateur.

The Bellator MMA fighter is set to make his return to combat sports in a boxing bout against Logan Paul on October 14. The pair will lock horns in the co-main event at the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card event in Manchester, England.

In an attempt to get under Logan Paul's skin and intensify the pre-fight buzz, Danis has taken to sharing images of Nina Agdal, Paul's fiancee, alongside her previous partners. This move by Danis, however, hasn't gone down well with several fans.

Most recently, American YouTuber Fousey, who boasts over 10.4 million subscribers on the online video-sharing and social media platform, chastised Dillon Danis for his attempt to demean Paul's fiancee.

fousey @fousey You’re fucking scum Dillon. That’s his wife. Hate on the man, his character, his looks etc. But why demean his wife as if we don’t all have a past? Not cool bro. ESPECIALLY since you’re doing all this for clout and won’t show up fight night. twitter.com/dillondanis/st…

In response, 'El Jefe', who's no stranger to confrontation, brought up recent allegations against Fousey. The American YouTuber is accused of exploiting a drunk woman he encountered during a substation at an airport bar.

Augie @AugieRFC



She reveals she was a sex trafficking victim



Fousey showers her with money, they leave and 10 minutes later he comes back



He flexes he joined the mile high club, then claims it was a joke and breaks down after chat turns against him Fousey rizzes up Drunk Girl at airportShe reveals she was a sex trafficking victimFousey showers her with money, they leave and 10 minutes later he comes backHe flexes he joined the mile high club, then claims it was a joke and breaks down after chat turns against him pic.twitter.com/DrZeFK0GmH

The controversial incident unfolded when Fousey playfully claimed involvement in the "mile-high club," igniting outrage for potentially taking advantage of the woman's vulnerable situation, particularly given her history as a sex trafficking survivor.

Danis took to Twitter and wrote:

"This coming from the guy who took advantage of a drunk girl who was an emotionally hurt sex trafficking victim at an airport for a blowj*b in the bathroom, then bragged about it to your stream?"

Dillon Danis @dillondanis This coming from the guy who took advantage of a drunk girl who was an emotionally hurt sex trafficking victim at an airport for a blowjob in the bathroom, then bragged about it to your stream? twitter.com/fousey/status/…

Fans thoroughly enjoyed Dillon Danis' sharp rebuttal and hailed it as a rare victory for the American on Twitter. One fan wrote:

"Dillon with his yearly one good take."

Check out some of the best reactions below:

[via: @dillondanis on Twitter]

Dillon Danis proposes former UFC fighter as a backup for the upcoming boxing bout against Logan Paul

It was recently made official that if Dillon Danis pulls out of the upcoming boxing bout against Logan Paul, the WWE star will face Hasim Rahman Jr. instead.

Dillon Danis infamously pulled out of his January 14 bout against KSI earlier this year with reports suggesting that he was "underprepared" and "struggling with weight".

With a contingency plan now in place for Danis' potential withdrawal, the Bellator MMA fighter has taken a proactive step by proposing a backup opponent for himself, should the scenario arise where Logan Paul withdraws from the fight.

Danish has set his sights on former UFC welterweight title challenger Darren Till. 'El Jefe' wrote on Twitter:

"Who’s my back up if Logan pulls out? Get Darren Till signed up!"

Check out the tweet below:

Dillon Danis @dillondanis Who’s my back up if Logan pulls out? Get Darren Till signed up!