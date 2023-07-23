“Hope he retires that fraud” - Khamzat Chimaev‘s bold prediction for Paulo Costa fight triggers heated debate among MMA fans

Fans are split on who will win between Paulo Costa and Khamzat Chimaev after the latter made a bold prediction.

Earlier this week, news broke about Costa being pulled from his fight against Ikram Aliskerov at UFC 291. Rumors began spreading about the Brazilian before the announcement that he would be fighting Chimaev on October 21 at UFC 294.

Chimaev has never lacked confidence and hasn't changed for his upcoming fight. While speaking with TNT Sports, ‘Borz’ had this to say about Costa:

“I’m going to make that guy cry in the cage.”

Chimaev’s comments sparked a massive debate between fans after ESPN MMA shared the quote on Twitter. Some fans believe ‘Borz’ will continue to dominate in the UFC and extend his promotional record to 7-0, leading to the following reactions:

Paulo Costa promises to ‘bring the chaos’ against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294

In April 2022, Khamzat Chimaev won a Fight of the Year contender against Gilbert Burns, showcasing his willingness to endure a war. On October 21, Paulo Costa plans to put Chimaev through the same test and bring Chaos to their UFC 294 bout.

Once the fight announcement was made, Costa reacted on Twitter by saying this:

“It’s OFFICIAL. I told you guys, I never lied. Abu Dhabi I’m bringing tha CHAOS to YOU ALL”

Khamzat Chimaev last fought in September 2022, defeating Kevin Holland by a first-round submission. Chimaev was scheduled to fight Nate Diaz, but ‘Borz’ missed the welterweight limit by seven and a half pounds, leading to him focusing on middleweight.

Paulo Costa last fought around a similar time as Chimaev. ‘Borrachinha’ is coming off a unanimous decision win against Luke Rockhold in August 2022. He’s now focused on taking out Chimaev after renegotiating with the UFC for a better contract.