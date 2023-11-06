How good is Sergei Pavlovich's reach? Comparing with Jon Jones, Ciryl Gane, Tom Aspinall, and other UFC heavyweights

Sergei Pavlovich is one of the most dominant heavyweights in the UFC. The No.2-ranked contender is 18-1 in his mixed martial arts career and is currently on a six-fight win streak.

With dominant wins over the likes of Curtis Blaydes, Tai Tuivasa, and Derrick Lewis, the Russian has positioned himself strongly in the division. He is scheduled to face Tom Aspinall at UFC 295 for the interim title.

In recent times, Pavlovich has been touted as one of the greatest threats to Jon Jones' heavyweight throne. Interestingly, the Russian holds a unique advantage against 'Bones' that few others have enjoyed. He has a similar reach to that of the UFC legend.

Jones has enjoyed greater reach over his opponents throughout his career, but he will have no such upper hand against Pavlovich since both men boast a reach of 84 inches.

The duo greatly dwarfs other UFC heavyweights in the reach department. Top contenders like Tom Aspinall, Ciryl Gane, and Stipe Miocic enjoy far shorter reaches at 78", 81" and 80" inches, respectively.

According to the UFC's official stats, Jones and Pavlovich, along with former heavyweight fighter Stefan Struve, are tied for the second-longest reach in the history of the promotion.

The fighter who holds the record for the longest reach in UFC history is the 6 foot 8" inches former heavyweight contender Dan Christison, who enjoyed a reach of 85" inches.

Joe Rogan lauds Sergei Pavlovich as the Russian Francis Ngannou

UFC commentator Joe Rogan believes Sergie Pavlovich is one of the cream of the crop in the heavyweight division. Pavlovich has beaten his last six opponents via first-round KO/TKO.

During the 134th episode of the Joe Rogan Experience MMA Show featuring Belal Muhammed, the sportscaster lauded the 31-year-old for his aggressive fighting style, likening it to that of former heavyweight kingpin Francis Ngannou. He said:

"Pavlovich, that's the boy. Sergei Pavlovich. That motherf****r, that's the Russian Francis [Ngannou]. He like comes out guns blazing on people, just like Francis used to. That mother f****r can bomb. [He] is very good."

