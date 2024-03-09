How many tattoos does Dustin Poirier have? Meaning and significance of 'Parker Noelle' and other inks of 'The Diamond'

Dustin Poirier is more than just a UFC fighter – he's a walking canvas of artistry, with an array of tattoos adorning his muscular body. Many of these tattoos carry profound personal significance, while others serve purely decorative purposes.

Check out the details of Dustin Poirier's 28 tattoos below:

'Parker Noelle'

Adorning Poirier's right chest is the name of his daughter, Parker Noelle, born in August 2016, taking a special place among his tattoos.

'Rose and falling petals'

Poirier sports a large red rose tattoo with colorful petals cascading down his right shoulder.

'Tiger stripes'

On Poirier's left chest, there's a tiger-stripe design embellished with Japanese characters reading 'bushido,' which translates to 'the way of warriors.'

'Dark bands on right upper arm'

The black bands encircling Poirier's right bicep are a cover-up for a previous tattoo featuring the area code '337', representing Louisiana.

'Phoenix'

The phoenix inked on Poirier's inner right bicep symbolizes rebirth, serving as a constant reminder to emerge stronger after facing challenges.

'Stars and fire'

Poirier's right arm is adorned with a constellation of stars illuminated by vibrant orange-red flames, symbolizing his deep spiritual connection with God.

'Jesus'

Poirier has the name of Jesus tattooed on his right forearm, symbolizing his strong commitment to Christianity.

'Portrait of Jesus'

Another testament to his religious faith is a portrait of Jesus Christ on the cross.

'Deann'

Inscribed in the middle of his right arm is the name Deann, representing Poirier's mother.

'Glenda'

Tattooed on his right wrist is the name Glenda, honoring Poirier's grandmother.

'Diamonds'

Diamonds on both of Poirier's wrists symbolize both beauty and wealth, as well as the enduring commitment between spouses.

'Louisiana tiger'

The tiger encircled by flowers on Poirier's left shoulder represents strength and self-reliance.

'Japanese mask'

A sizable Japanese mask is positioned on the inner side of Poirier's right arm, evoking a sense of warrior spirit.

'Magnolia flower'

The Magnolia flower on his left bicep represents peace and harmony, and it holds significance as the state flower of Louisiana.

'Red flowers'

Red flowers decorate his left arm, contributing to the overall image of the tiger.

'Blood bought paid in full'

Inscribed on Poirier's left forearm, this serves as another acknowledgment of his Christian faith, referencing the crucifixion.

'Mary's portrait'

A portrait of Mary with sun rays behind her on Poirier's left forearm is another manifestation of his religious devotion.

'Chinese letters'

On Poirier's left forearm, there are Chinese characters tattooed, the significance of which he has chosen to keep private.

'Tribal pattern'

A tribal pattern on Poirier's left bicep serves as the backdrop for his tiger tattoo.

'Spiderweb'

A spiderweb tattoo on Poirier's left elbow symbolizes entrapment, though it may be simply for aesthetic appeal.

'Crown'

A crown tattoo on Poirier's right hand might symbolize power, but according to the American, he simply thought it looked cool.

'Inspire'

The word inspire inked on Poirier's right hand serves as a constant reminder for him to be a source of inspiration for both himself and others.

'Fleur-de-lis'

The fleur-de-lis tattoo covering most of Poirier's left hand is a symbol associated with the French Royal Arms in Louisiana. Additionally, it signifies peace and purification and can also symbolize a person's conversion to Christianity.

'Faith'

The word faith adjacent to Poirier's fleur-de-lis serves as another religious allusion.

'Cross'

A large cross tattoo on Poirier's right thigh serves as a cover-up for a previous street tattoo mishap from his youth, although it could also be seen as another religious symbol.

'Roman numbers'

On Poirier's left hand, the Roman numerals 'IX IV MMIX' symbolize Sept. 4, 2009, the date of his marriage to his wife Jolie, who also has the same tattoo on her neck.

'King of diamonds'

Finally, Poirier recently added a small king of diamonds tattoo to his right neck, likely as a nod to his moniker, 'The Diamond'.

Dustin Poirier revisits how his tattoo journey began

During an interview with GQ Sports in April 2019, Dustin Poirier stated that his tattoo odyssey began in his hometown of Lafayette, Louisiana, where it was customary for young boys to get tattoos even before reaching their teenage years. At the tender age of 14, Poirier got his first ink, a rudimentary design etched onto his shoulder with amateur equipment in makeshift settings.

Raised by his mother and grandmother, the former UFC interim lightweight champion's upbringing was influenced by his grandfather's Navy background. His grandfather's body was adorned with tattoos, instilling an early fascination with body art in Poirier.

Despite starting with less-than-ideal circumstances, 'The Diamond' continued to pursue tattoos as a form of self-expression. However, Poirier credited his mother's advice for steering him toward getting inked by professional artists:

"There came a point where I kept getting these street tattoos done over a few years, and my mum told me to stop. She said she'd sign a consent to go to a real tattoo shop and do it legally with a real artist, and you won't get a blood disease."

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below (0:21):