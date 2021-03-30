How much did Jon Jones make in his last fight in the UFC?

Jon Jones reportedly received a salary of $ 540,000 for his last outing against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247. The former UFC light heavyweight champion took home $ 500,000 in show money for the event and $40,000 as the fight week incentive.

Jones' challenger, Dominick Reyes was the second-highest earner of the card, receiving a total of $380,000 ($300,000 in show money and $ 30,000 as the fight week incentive).

Jon Jones ended up picking a razor-thin victory against Dominick Reyes in a controversial unanimous decision at the event. Prior to the fight, Jones had managed another decision victory against Thiago Santos at UFC 239.

Jon Jones is eyeing a return to the Octagon

Francis Ngannou was crowned the new UFC heavyweight champion after knocking out Stipe Miocic in the second round of the main event at UFC 260. Shortly after the fight, Jon Jones took to Twitter to express an interest in fighting Francis Ngannou and demanded to be compensated fairly to show up for the fight.

However, UFC president Dana White was not amused by Jones' comments and suggested that the former light-heavyweight champion move down to middleweight because of Ngannou's dominant performance. In the post-fight presser, White even stated that Derrick Lewis might be a more logical opponent for Ngannou.

Jon Jones did not take the matter lightly and expressed his frustration through a series of tweets and wrote:

"I quit the light-heavyweight division, literally gained a massive amount of weight. And now people are saying I’m afraid? All I asked was to get paid."

I’ve been fighting my whole adult life. This shit just don’t feel right when you feel undervalued. It’s not an issue of wanting to fight. It’s an issue of wanting to be paid better. Let’s make that clear," wrote Jones.

Revealing that he felt betrayed by White, Jones further wrote:

"A huge slap in the face, and I thought we were in good terms. I’ve been sitting here working hard, excited to come back to the company. Just to get that shit."

