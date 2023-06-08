"I beg u to leak a tape" - Paige VanZant posing as 'jungle girl' in deep-neck top gets flooded with X-rated comments

Paige VanZant, a former UFC strawweight fighter, has turned into a social media sensation and popular content creator for OnlyF*ns, where her racy photographs have gone viral. VanZant, who rose to fame thanks to her fighting skills in the octagon, has used her newfound notoriety to reveal a different side of her character.

VanZant's transformation from a revered athlete to a divisive personality has been met with a range of responses, however, there's no disputing her ability to fascinate audiences. The former UFC fighter has also claimed in the past that she makes more money as a content creator than she ever did in the world's leading MMA promotion.

Paige VanZant's recent Instagram post as a 'jungle girl' wearing a deep-neck top, however, has attracted a lot of X-rated remarks from fans.

Check out the post below:

Paige VanZant's video stirred up a flurry of engagement, as enthusiasts couldn't resist sharing their thoughts and opinions on the post. From words of praise to expressions of awe, the comment section became a vibrant hub of interaction:

"I beg you to leak a tape fr [for real]."

"I thought the camera was going to aim lower."

"Baby we would look so good holding hands."

Check out some of the reactions below:

[via @paigevanzant on Instagram]

Paige VanZant UFC: Former UFC fighter and ex-WWE star Mandy Rose drop the highly anticipated OnlyF*ns collaboration

Paige VanZant, a former UFC fighter and bare-knuckle boxer, recently sent social media into a frenzy with an Instagram teaser of a collaboration with former WWE star Mandy Rose on OnlyF*ns. The pair were clad in swimsuits in the teaser, leaving fans eagerly anticipating their upcoming collaboration.

The highly anticipated collaboration, as expected, dropped on June 5. VanZant captioned the post:

"Stop and stare… collab OUT NOW."

Check out the post here:

VanZant, known for her impressive fighting career, was last seen competing inside the UFC octagon back in July 2020. Since then, she has ventured into other endeavors, including launching her own OnlyF*ns page. On the platform, she offers exclusive content, training videos, and more to her dedicated followers.

Mandy Rose, now known as Mandy Sacs, gained popularity as a former WWE star but was released by the company last year for posting racy images on her FanTime page, a competitor to the platform OnlyF*ns. Despite the setback, Rose remains grateful for her time with WWE and is eager to explore new opportunities.

