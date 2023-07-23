"I better be careful, apparently" - Tom Aspinall responds to Ciryl Gane's warning and breaks down his route to victory against 'Bon Gamin'

Tom Aspinall's electric performance at UFC London put the heavyweight division on notice as the Brit grabbed the attention of two of the division's best fighters – Ciryl Gane and Jon Jones.

Aspinall faced Marcin Tybura in the main event of Saturday's card after returning from a devastating knee injury suffered in July 2022. Given the lengthy absence, many didn't know what to expect from the Brit.

But Tom Aspinall demolished his opponent inside the opening two minutes of the fight to announce his return to the division. Following the contest, he declared that he wants to face the winner of Ciryl Gane vs. Sergey Spivak, which takes place in September, and then face Jon Jones.

Gane then took to Twitter to send a warning to Aspinall, saying:

"Great performance Tom, careful what you wish for. See you in Paris"

Tom Aspinall appeared in front of the media following his win where he was informed of Ciryl Gane's warning. The surging heavyweight contender responded to 'Bon Gamin' and broke down his route to victory against the Frenchman should he face him.

Aspinall stated:

"I better be careful, apparently. I think I match up pretty well against [Ciryl Gane]. I think I'm equally as fast as him, I move equally as well. The difference is that I can grapple and I've got a lot of power. I think that's pretty undeniable at this stage of my career. I've got a lot of knockouts on my record."

Tom Aspinall believes he has plenty more to show the UFC's heavyweight division

Tom Aspinall put on arguably the performance of his career against Marcin Tybura in the main event of UFC London this weekend. His first-round knockout win earned him the Performance of the Night award, making it five performance bonuses in six UFC wins.

Following his impressive victory, Aspinall spoke to UFC on TNT where he claimed that he has only shown the division about 20 percent of his total game.

Tom Aspinall is a complete fighter with both a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and an extensive striking background, and he believes that the heavyweight division still hasn't seen what he is capable of. He said:

"You've seen a tiny bit of my game, the tiniest bit. I feel like in all my fights I've probably shown about 20 percent of my game altogether. I've got so much more to offer that nobody knows about, and that's a great position to be in."

