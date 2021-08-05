"I have to bite his heart" - Khabib Nurmagomedov explains why he wanted to submit Conor McGregor and attack Dillon Danis at UFC 229

Khabib Nurmagomedov has spoken about his attack on Dillon Danis at UFC 229 and explained why he wanted to put Conor McGregor to sleep during their main event fight.

During a conversation with Mike Tyson and Henry Cejudo on Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, 'The Eagle' explained his actions.

Khabib Nurmagomedov said that having McGregor tap out to his choke wasn't enough for 'The Eagle'. The former UFC lightweight champion wanted to put the Irishman to sleep.

After getting McGregor to tap out, Khabib Nurmagomedov felt it wasn't enough and after being taunted by Danis from McGregor's corner, 'The Eagle' went for his opponent's teammate.

"Okay when I catch his neck and I choke him, he tap, you know, and I think, 'Hey, you bring like thousand people from Ireland here, on different part of world and you tap in front of them and you talk about warrior or something like this. How you can tap? Go sleep, go sleep.' And he tap and I was like, 'Okay, it's not enough. I need something.' And I see, some of his corners talk with me and I think, 'Oh, I have to bite his heart, you know."

Khabib Nurmagomedov secured a huge win over Conor McGregor at UFC 229

At UFC 229, Khabib Nurmagomedov submitted his arch-rival by way of a brutal neck crank submission.

In the lead-up to the fight, there was a lot of bad blood between the two after McGregor targeted Khabib's religion and family during his pre-fight trash talk.

After the fight, 'The Eagle' was taunted by McGregor's corner and the then-UFC lightweight champion jumped the octagon to brutally assault Dillon Danis. The move caused a huge riot between Team McGregor and Team Khabib and security and police were forced to intervene.

The win over McGregor remains one of Khabib Nurmagomedov's most impressive defenses of the UFC lightweight championship.

Khabib followed the victory with wins over Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje before announcing his retirement.

