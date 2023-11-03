"I don’t do overtime” - Dan Hooker isn’t interested in a five-round fight with Bobby Green in UFC Austin co-main event

Dan Hooker and Bobby Green are set to face off in the co-main event of UFC Austin in December.

The bout will see two of the division's most electric strikers do battle in the octagon, with fans being treated to a five-round co-main event, something not usually done by the promotion.

The UFC normally schedules a five-round fight for all main events and title fights, and Hooker doesn't appear too interested in a potential 25-minute co-main event.

'The Hangman' also revealed that his highly-anticipated clash with Bobby Green was originally set to headline the stacked UFC Austin card. It was then demoted to the co-main event slot, with Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan set as the new headliner.

Ahead of his clash with 'King', Dan Hooker was interviewed by Combat TV, where he said this:

"The cheeky buggers said it was a main event... And then they switched it to co-main and they reckon it's still five rounds. Check with all my old bosses Tony, I don't do overtime. Nah, we'll see. I think it's just a bit of a misunderstanding."

Watch the video below from 0:30:

Following Bobby Green's recent first-round KO win over Grant Dawson at UFC Vegas 80, 'King' called out Dan Hooker. 'The Hangman' responded to Green's callout, and it appears that UFC matchmakers agreed with the matchup, now set to co-main event the UFC Austin card.

Dan Hooker sheds light on his recovery from injuries ahead of Bobby Green clash

Dan Hooker faced off again Jalin Turner at UFC 290 in July in a much-anticipated bout.

Turner was a touted prospect, and a win over someone of Hooker's caliber could have positioned 'The Tarantula' one or two fights away from a title shot.

The pair put on arguably the fight of the night, with both men landing huge shots throughout the back-and-forth clash. 'The Hangman' was crowned victorious via split decision but did not walk away unscathed.

Dan Hooker suffered a broken arm and broken orbital bone during his three-round fight at UFC 290, and he has now provided an update on his recovery ahead of a return to the octagon.

In the aforementioned Combat Sports TV interview, Hooker said this:

"I've been training for months, I've been hitting people for months... I don't feel like I've rushed back, I've been training hard for a very long time. I'm comfortable, excited to bang one out before the holidays..." [1:10-1:55]