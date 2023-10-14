"I dont follow your cutting weight program" - Islam Makhachev trolls 'head coach' for missing morning training ahead of UFC 294

With his UFC 294 title fight fast approaching, Islam Makhachev seems to be hard at work trying to make weight for the event. However, a miscommunication with one of his coaches has birthed a rather hilarious moment amidst his training camp.

In a recent episode of the sports documentary series, 'Anatomy of a Fighter,' the Dagestani can be seen trolling his head coach, Zubaira Tukhugov after the latter missed one of his training sessions.

Although Tukhugov reasoned that he missed the session only because he had specifically instructed Makhachev to take the day off to ensure proper recovery during the weight cut, the lightweight champion was having none of it. He said:

"My day off starts in the evening. I train every morning... Brother, all my life I'[ve] been training in the morning [and] this guy [is] say[ing], you sa[id] you're not training... I don't follow you're cutting weight program because you miss weight always. I have my program."

Catch Islam Makhachev's comments below (1:57):

However, the lightweight champion certainly could use an improved weight-cutting regimen, especially since he has had close calls at making weight in the past.

The Dagestani is 24-1 in his professional career. He is scheduled to defend his lightweight strap against featherweight kingpin Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294 on October 21 in Abu Dhabi.

"The world is turning for me right now": Alexander Volkanovski discusses the merits of taking on Islam Makhachev at short notice

Although Alexander Volkanovksi feels a full camp would've benefited him greatly ahead of his rematch with Islam Makhachev, 'The Great' believes that there is a silver lining to the short-notice rematch.

Discussing the bizarre turn of events culminating in his second meeting with the lightweight kingpin, Volkanovski told mainevent:

"At the end of that, I don't have the preparation, but what do I have? I have a fresh head, like physically fresh, mentally fresh... I'm excited, it's like I'm so free, no pressure at all... Like I said, this was all meant to be... Man, I'm telling you, this is all part of my story. As I said, the world is turning for me right now. And can't wait to go out there and shock the world."

Catch Alexander Volkanovski's comments below:

As per the bookmakers at MMA Orbit, Islam Makhachev has opened as a -205 favorite, with Volkanovksi as a +170 underdog for the match-up.

