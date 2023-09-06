"I don't even know where my belt is" - Israel Adesanya slams narrative that Sean Strickland fight will be easy, shares "underdog" mindset for UFC 293

Israel Adesanya is scheduled to face off against Sean Strickland in the main event of UFC 293 this weekend in Sydney, Australia.

'The Last Stylebender' is currently a -670 favorite heading into fight night, and many believe that it will be a short night for Adesanya. The middleweight champion is one of the most talented strikers the sport has ever seen, and comparatively, Sean Strickland is levels below 'The Last Stylebender' in terms of skill.

However, Israel Adesanya is by no means underestimating 'Tarzan' ahead of their clash at UFC 293.

'The Last Stylebender' appeared in front of the media during the pre-event press conference, where Adesanya stated that he viewed himself as the underdog heading into fight night. He said this:

"I don't listen to those voices. I hear people say, 'The odds are this... I'm putting my parlay on you.' Man f**k your parlay, I put my life on this s**t. I don't listen to those voices. I look at myself as the underdog in this fight. I don't even know where my belt is at. This is not even my belt, I don't give a f**k. I just want to beat people up."

Watch the video below from 6:00:

Israel Adesanya will be making the first defense of his second reign as middleweight champion against Sean Strickland at UFC 293 this weekend.

'The Last Stylebender' became the first UFC fighter to become a two-time middleweight champion after his stellar knockout win over Alex Pereira at UFC 287. Adesanya will no doubt hope to continue making history against Strickland this weekend.

Israel Adesanya shares why knocking out Sean Strickland will be so satisfying

Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland are set to do battle at UFC 293 in Sydney, Australia, this weekend.

'The Last Stylebender' appeared to make this fight a reality after he revealed it took a lot of convincing on his part for UFC matchmakers to agree to the fight. Adesanya is currently a heavy favorite, and many fans foresee a knockout victory for the middleweight champion.

Israel Adesanya is a far more skilled striker than Sean Strickland, and during an interview with Aaron Bronsteter, he explained why a KO win over 'Tarzan' would be more satisfying than most. He said this:

"Yes, this [a win against Strickland] is going to be one of them [more gratifying]... I don't like idiots, or bullies... Like he knows I'm going to f**k him up, but he's still just trying to pretend he's this big dog. And I'm like, 'Alright, bet.' He doesn't have to respect me, or come in and bow down, nothing like that. But some of the things he's saying, and he's also questioning my character, like, b***h you don't know me."

Watch the video below from 7:30: