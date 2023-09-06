"Me and my buddy Craig Jones have been hanging out a lot" - Israel Adesanya hints at a submission victory against Sean Strickland at UFC 293

Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland are set to do battle in the main event of UFC 293 this weekend. The pair will face off for the middleweight title, and 'The Last Stylebender' is currently a -670 favorite ahead of fight night.

Adesanya is one of the most skillful strikers MMA has ever witnessed, and many believe that he will knock Strickland out. However, the two-time middleweight champion recently hinted that he may secure his first submission victory at UFC 293.

Israel Adesanya has been training with Brazilian jiu-jitsu star, and Alexander Volkanovski's BJJ coach, Craig Jones, in preparation for Sean Strickland.

Jones is one of the leading minds in BJJ right now and is constantly at the forefront of technical innovation and development. His knowledge will undoubtedly have improved the grappling skillset of 'The Last Stylebender' tremendously.

Given his striking prowess, the Nigerian-born Kiwi believes that Sean Strickland will attempt to use grappling as part of his gameplan on fight night. Something he is more than prepared for.

Ahead of UFC 293, 'The Last Stylebender' appeared in front of the media, where he said this:

"I think [Strickland] is gonna wrestle. I think he's gonna wrestle. And I've got something for his a**, 'cause me and my buddy Craig Jones been hanging out a lot. A LOT. So we've been around the world, been training, and I've been doing this for a long time and I'm yet to joke a motherf***er out. So that's one thing that's on my list, and I hope [Strickland] wrestles."

Israel Adesanya sends a message to Dricus du Plessis after turning down UFC 293 title shot

Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya appeared likely to face each other in the octagon following the South African's victory over Robert Whittaker at UFC 290. The pair shared a heated face-off in the cage following the South African's win, and the fight seemed all but signed.

However, 'Stillknocks' picked up an injury following his bout with 'The Reaper', and did not accept a title shot against Adesanya for UFC 293 this weekend.

Dana White did not seem too pleased with Du Plessis' decision to turn down a UFC title shot, and while 'Stillknocks' once appeared certain to fight for the title, he does not seem to be the No.1 contender any longer.

Israel Adesanya recently sat down in front of the media ahead of his fight with Sean Strickland at UFC 293, and had this to say about the situation:

"I don't know, you have to ask Dana. But, yeah, Dricus doesn't know how to play the game. Look, you can't sit on your f***ing... is it ranking or whatever, and think you got it locked in..." [12:00 onwards]