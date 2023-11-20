"I can't even watch ESPN fights" - Ryan Garcia fumes over "arrogant" Shakur Stevenson getting biased treatment 

Ryan Garcia has continued his feud with as many relevant lightweights as he can, this time targeting Shakur Stevenson.

In an interview with Fight Hub TV, Garcia flamed Stevenson for being "arrogant." Despite securing the victory, Stevenson received criticism from many fans and pundits alike for his lackluster performance over Edwin De Los Santos in his last outing.

Ryan Garcia said:

"[Stevenson] talks like some really arrogant s***. Ever since amateurs, he's just walking around like his s*** don't stink. It pisses me off... We're all just trying to figure s*** out, you don't gotta act like that bro."

'King Ryan' furthered his rant on Shakur Stevenson's fight and stated his dissatisfaction with the ESPN broadcast. He added:

"[The broadcast] is so biased. The commentary is disgusting. If Shakur don't throw enough punches he's controlling the fight, [but] if somebody else don't throw a lot of punches it's 'oh man, he's reluctant.' It's just so biased, I can't even watch ESPN fights anymore."

Per Garcia's comments, Stevenson only landed 65 total punches through the entire 12-round fight. De Los Santos only managed a mere 40, giving Stevenson a unanimous decision win.

Stevenson has since responded to Garcia, tweeting:

"Nigga I wasn't being arrogant I don't fw you clown ass niggas... My bad nights I win on yo bad nights u lay down from a body shot and get up after the 10 counts"

Watch the full interview with Ryan Garcia and Fight Hub TV below:

Ryan Garcia's next fight

Ryan Garcia suffered his first career loss in his last outing against Gervonta Davis, and the budding young star has since been on the shelf.

Garcia was briefly rumored to be involved in a rematch with Davis, and though the fight may be remade in the future, it will not be next. Garcia is currently scheduled to face Oscar Duarte on December 2, 2023.

The Garcia vs. Duarte fight will be on DAZN instead of the traditional pay-per-view broadcast.