"I was forcing things" - Anthony Pettis explains why he lost to Clay Collard at PFL 1 [Exclusive]

Anthony Pettis' PFL journey got off to a bumpy start. The 34-year-old succumbed to a defeat in his promotional debut against Clay Collard, losing the fight via unanimous decision.

'Showtime' is now set to return to action as he expects another tough bout opposite Alexander Martinez at PFL 4. The event is scheduled to take place on June 10, 2021.

Speaking to the media ahead of his sophomore outing at PFL, Pettis looked back on his loss to Collard. According to the former UFC lightweight champion, he didn't make the right adjustments in the fight. Pettis said he was "forcing" himself to eke out a win instead of maintaining his composure and waiting for the right time to finish the contest.

"Watching my first fight, I learned a lot. I wasn't in there making the adjustments that I needed to make," Anthony Pettis told Sportskeeda. "I stayed in one stance, I was forcing things. I got it with a high kick but it was a forced high kick, so that's why I didn't get the finish. This time, I'm going to get out there and just let it build up," he added.

After three rounds, the judges scored the contest 29-27, 29-27, 29-28 in Collard's favor.

Anthony Pettis has now returned to competing at lightweight. He had challenged Donald Cerrone and Alex Morono in his previous two fights in the 170-pound division.

Anthony Pettis on dealing with pressure ahead of PFL 4

Pettis v Ferreira

If Anthony Pettis is to stay alive in the PFL 2021 season, he must secure a finish against Alexander Martinez. A first-round win will help 'Showtime' bag a total of six points, which can see him cruise into the play-offs.

However, Pettis' season could come to an end if he fails to do so. Despite that, the 34-year-old believes he is feeling the same pressure he felt in any of his previous fights. He said:

"In this fight game, you can't afford to lose any fight. You're only as good as your last performance. I think that pressure is always there, you can't lose. Going into this fight, I feel the same pressure. I'm not supposed to lose, I can't lose, I've got to go out there and fight with a smart game plan."

Anthony Pettis acknowledges his experience advantage over Alexander Martinez

Anthony Pettis is regarded as one of UFC's most decorated lightweights of all time. In almost a decade-long UFC run, he has defeated the likes of Donald Cerrone, Benson Henderson, Charles Oliveira, Stephen Thompson and many more.

As a seasoned veteran, Pettis believes his years of experience will come in handy when he locks horns with Alexander Martinez at PFL 4.

"Well, I definitely have the experience advantage for sure with him having the fights that he has had and the experience that he has. I've been in there with the best in the world and top guys at big stages. I definitely have the experience advantage. But as I'm finding out in this tournament, it doesn't matter. You got to go out there and fight each fight as they come. I studied and I looked at his skill set and weapons, how he won his first fight, and I'm just going to attack him from there," said Anthony Pettis.

Martinez is currently 8-0 as a professional MMA fighter. With a string of impressive performances at Brave CF, the PFL knocked on the Paraguayan's door last year. He made his promotional debut against Loik Radzhabov at PFL 1 and emerged victorious via split decision.

