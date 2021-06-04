"I don't give the kid a chance" - Roy Jones Jr. shares his prediction on Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul 

After much deliberation, the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul fight is finally set to go down on Sunday, June 6, 2021.

The event, which both boxing and YouTube fans have been waiting for with bated breath, will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

With only a couple of days remaining before the fight, TMZ Sports interviewed veteran boxer Roy Jones Jr. about the bout and requested him to opine on whether Logan Paul stood a chance against Floyd Mayweather.

"[Floyd Mayweather is] the greatest defensive fighter of all time - very hard to hit, the greatest defensive fighter of all time. So, it's very hard to hit him. That being said, I don't give the kid [Logan Paul] a chance. Come on brother, Floyd Mayweather? Are you serious? He ain't gonna run. He can walk him down. He ain't gotta run. He boxes. These dudes don't box. This dude is a YouTube sensation. Floyd boxes, and not only Floyd boxes, he's been the best pound-for-pound for a long time. Boxers couldn't hit him. How a non-boxer going to hit him?" Roy Jones Jr. said.

When asked if he had any advice for Logan Paul for Sunday's fight, Roy Jones Jr. said the YouTuber should try to protect his neck.

Roy Jones Jr. was last seen inside the boxing ring against Mike Tyson on November 28, 2020, at Staples Center in Los Angeles. The fight was announced as a Split Draw, as per the athletic commission's decision not to declare any winner.

Watch the full interview with Roy Jones Jr. below:

Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul will not have an official winner

Much like the November 2020 bout between Roy Jones Jr. and Mike Tyson, the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul fight will also have no official winner.

A Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation spokesperson told ESPN that no judges would be ringside for the fight. Still, knockouts are not off the table and will be up to the referee's discretion.

Therefore, fans can expect a stoppage anytime during the eight three-minute rounds scheduled. However, if neither fighter is knocked out, the bout could very well be announced as a draw.

The massive size difference between the two fighters is seen as a reason for this decision. The Florida State Boxing Commission, overseen by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, could not, by rule, officially sanction the bout as a professional boxing match because of the weight difference.

While the decision makes sense from a regulatory point of view, it obviously did not sit well with fans.

The undercard of the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul event features fights such as Chad Johnson vs. Brian Maxwell, Badou Jack vs. Dervin Colina, and Jarrett Hurd vs. Luis Arias.

