"I am not holier than thou" - Dana White gives lukewarm reaction to Charles Radtke and Manel Kape spewing homophobic slurs at UFC 293

Dana White has reacted to the controversial comments made by UFC fighters Charles Radtke and Manel Kape at UFC 293.

White made an appearance at the UFC 293 post-fight press conference where he was asked for his thoughts on the two fighters dropping homophobic slurs on the microphone during their post-fight octagon interviews.

White said that the post-victory excitement might have gotten to the two athletes which resulted in their problematic statements. The UFC president then spoke about Radtke's apology and said that the fighter did it on his own accord and was not asked by the promotion to put up an apology on social media:

"I think these guys get a little excited and you know, you make bad mistakes... We make mistakes. I am not holier than thou either... It's how you recover from it and carry yourself after you make the mistake and [Radtke] came out and apologised on his own free will. We didn't tell him to do anything and the fact that he did that means he means it. I don't make anybody apologise for anything. You do what you want. You're grown men and women... [Radtke] came back, he was embarrassed and he apologised. So, I'm sure some people will accept his apology and some people won't."

Charles Radtke and Manel Kape won their respective fights via unanimous decision and then proceeded to use homophobic slurs in their post-fight interviews.

Radtke proceeded to issue a statement, apologizing for his actions on social media.

As it turns out, homophobic vilification is against the law in Sydney. So, there is a possibility of Radtke and Kape facing legal repercussions for their actions.

