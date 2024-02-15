"I know a guy” - Alexander Volkanovski teases quick-turnaround to headline UFC 300 should he beat Ilia Topuria with ease

Alexander Volkanovski will face off against Ilia Topuria in the main event of UFC 298 this weekend. But 'The Great' has one eye on UFC 300, the much-anticipated pay-per-view set to take place in April, which is currently without a main event.

Speculation about who will headline the card is rife, and Volkanovski has volunteered himself should he have a short night against Topuria.

Having stepped up on 11 days' notice to face Islam Makhachev at UFC 294 last year, the Australian is more than willing to accept fights without a full training camp.

Ahead of his featherweight title defense, set to take place on Feb. 11, he appeared in front of the media, where he said this:

"I think they're stuggling still, it seems like they could be, with UFC 300. I know a guy, you know what I mean? It's plenty of time. Just so you know that. Just in case there's anything happening, Dana [White], Hunter [Campbell]. You know a guy. I'm gonna go do business. Ruin someone's party, or a few peoples' party. And then I can come save the day, like I always do."

Watch Alexander Volkanovski's interview below from 22:10:

Ilia Topuria believes Alexander Volkanovski is vulnerable right now

Alexander Volkanovski's latest challenge at featherweight will come in the shape of Ilia Topuria.

The pair will headline a stacked UFC 298 card, and 'El Matador' believes his first UFC title shot will be the easiest fight of his career thus far.

'The Great' has yet to taste defeat at 145 pounds and holds a record of 16-0 at featherweight. The dominance displayed by Volkanovski in the weight class has led to questions surrounding Topuira's unwavering confidence.

But the title challenger believes that the Australian is in a vulnerable position due to his previous fight, a KO loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 294. Concerns were raised that 'The Great' had returned too quickly to face 'El Matador', which were dismissed by former UFC champion Michael Bisping.

Ahead of UFC 298, Topuria sat down with Jon Anik, who asked the surging contender to explain why he viewed Alexander Volkanovski as an "easy fight." He replied:

"He is right now, because he lost his last fight. He talked about his mental problems. I feel like he's not at his 100% right now. Me, myself too, I feel I am way better than him anywhere."

Watch the interview below from 2:15: