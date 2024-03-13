"I don't know what he's talking about" - Jake Paul dismisses Logan Paul's claims of being offered a fight against Mike Tyson

Jake Paul has contradicted his older brother Logan Paul's assertion about having turned down the opportunity to fight Mike Tyson. The siblings, who are prominent social media influencers, have competed in multiple boxing matches in recent years.

For his part, the younger Paul sibling has earned laudation for boxing tougher opposition than 'The Maverick'. Additionally, it's been announced that Jake Paul will face Mike Tyson in a boxing match next.

In a recent edition of his Impaulsive podcast, Logan Paul and his business partner KSI lambasted the matchup. Paul appeared to criticize his younger brother for signing up to fight Tyson. 'The Maverick' claimed that he himself was previously offered a fight against Tyson but turned it down.

The 28-year-old indicated that younger athletes like himself, the 30-year-old KSI, or the 27-year-old Jake shouldn't fight the 57-year-old Tyson. He highlighted that 'Iron' Mike is "too old" and "senile."

Check out Logan Paul's comments below (6:00):

In a subsequent stream with internet personality Adin Ross, Jake Paul was asked about the same. 'The Problem Child' dismissed Logan Paul's claim by noting that it was untrue. When questioned again as to whether or not 'The Maverick' was offered to fight Tyson, the younger Paul replied by saying:

"No. 'Cause we're the ones that brought the deal to Mike Tyson. I don't know why he [Logan Paul] would say that. Me, and Most Valuable Promotions, and my partner Nakisa [Bidarian] struck a deal with Netflix and then went to other fighters to try to get them involved. At the start, it was Tommy Fury. He wanted more money. There wasn't more money. So, and then, we went to Mike Tyson. And after months of talking, got him to be down to fight. And so, Mike Tyson wasn't offering him a deal. So, I don't know what he's talking about."

Upon being asked why Logan Paul would make such a claim, the Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) founder said:

"I don't know. I really don't know. But we were the ones offering people the deal to fight."

Watch Paul's assessment below:

Expand Tweet

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson: 'The Problem Child' eyes win over 'Iron' on his quest for boxing gold

'The Problem Child's' professional boxing match, a heavyweight bout against 'Iron' Mike Tyson, is set to air live on the Netflix platform. The event will transpire at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, USA, on July 20, 2024. It'll mark Tyson's return to professional boxing for the first time since June 2005 and his first boxing contest overall since a November 2020 exhibition boxing bout.

Expand Tweet

A former undisputed boxing heavyweight champion, Mike Tyson has lately alluded that he isn't looking to make another run at a world title. Alternatively, Jake Paul, who's on a three-fight win streak since losing to Tommy Fury, has vowed to win a boxing world title in the future. That said, he'll first have to get past the legendary Tyson in their highly-anticipated heavyweight clash.

Expand Tweet