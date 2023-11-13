“I like Conor McGregor” - When Khabib Nurmagomedov predicted that Conor McGregor would become a UFC champion

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov are sworn enemies now, but this was not always the case.

The pair started out with mutual respect for one another and the Dagestani fighter has even stated on record that he liked the Irishman. However, following their trash talk and subsequent fight, things went south for both fighters, who now have bad blood with each other.

In a video that has resurfaced on the internet, Nurmagomedov predicts McGregor will become champion:

"I like Conor McGregor, but he comes 155, for me to smash him, no problem. He's a striking guy, I like him, I think he can beat Jose Aldo, maybe finish him but lot of people think Jose can beat him. But my opponent, I think he kill him. But if he come 155, welcome."

Take a look at the interview:

However, this is far from what their relationship is like now. The pair likely can not even be in the same room without shouting insults or even getting into another brawl.

Conor McGregor reveals when he wants to fight next

Conor McGregor has not fought since July 2021, when he lost to Dustin Poirier for the second time in a row. He broke his leg in that fight and has been recovering ever since.

He was rumored to return to the octagon in 2023, but all indications are that he will now fight in 2024. In a recent tweet, 'The Notorious' revealed when he is ready to fight next:

"I promise the ufc would never even have announce to me who I am fighting, they could do a surprise announcement out of nowhere, a date, an opponent, completely out of the blue absolutely anyone, at any time, and I'd be in the gym prepping tactics for it. This is legally binding."

Take a look at a screenshot of the tweet:

Conor McGregor wants to return to the octagon as soon as possible but has not been able to finalize a fight.

After going against Michael Chandler for the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter, the pair were supposed to fight in the octagon. However, that fight has not been finalized either, leaving fans waiting for any kind of confirmation.

