"I do live that life a little bit" - Jake Peacock explains the reason for the cowboy persona in ONE Championship

Jake Peacock's distinctive cowboy hat entrance has become one of his signature trademarks in ONE Championship, but there's a genuine story behind the persona.The 32-year-old Canadian-British striker squares off against Thai destroyer Suakim Sor Jor Tongprajin in a bantamweight Muay Thai duel at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16.In a recent interview with ONE Championship, 'The One' opened up about the origins of his cowboy persona and how what started as a marketing move has evolved into an authentic lifestyle.&quot;The whole idea behind the cowboy hat was a marketing move for me when I made my ONE debut. I'm from Alberta, which is 'Cowboy Central,' the Wild West. I was fighting out in the Far East, so I was bringing a Wild West shootout to the East. That was a cool little thing I was riding off of,&quot; Jake Peacock said.&quot;I do live that life a little bit, and I'm around a lot of cowboys. Real cowboys. But you don't see many London, English-born cowboys, so here's one right now.&quot;The Dunamis Muay Thai representative's journey from London city boy to bona fide cowboy reflects a dramatic lifestyle transformation driven by family and a desire for a different way of life.&quot;I was a big city boy, and then I moved to Canada. I was still a city boy, at heart, but then I met my wife, who was a country girl. Our dream would always be to have the kids grow up on an acreage when we started having kids, and it just happened that we bought a small acreage just outside of the city,&quot; Jake Peacock continued.&quot;We moved into that, and then for some reason, we had to move [again]. Last October, we moved into our forever home. We've only been there for a year now. It's the life. It's amazing. It's brilliant.&quot;Though Jake Peacock enjoys the simplicity of living the cowboy life, the limb-different striking specialist was quick to point out that ranch life isn't as glamorous as it might seem.&quot;It takes a lot of commitment, a lot of hard work, and a lot of time. A lot of people who say, 'Oh, I love that life, I'd love to live out there,' they don't realize that it takes a lot [of effort]. It's not all sunshine and rainbows. But it's a great life. I wouldn't change it.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJake Peacock is ready to put on a show at ONE 173 in TokyoFor Jake Peacock, who has gone 2-0 in ONE Championship with victories over Kohei Shinjo and Shinji Suzuki, the cowboy persona that once served as marketing has become an integral part of his identity both inside and outside the Circle.When he returns at ONE 173 in Japan, fans can expect him to make the walk to the global stage donning the same hat.His chance to fight on the card represents a big career moment for the 32-year-old, who vows to put on a performance of his lifetime against Suakim in their bantamweight Muay Thai tiff in Tokyo.&quot;I don't leave things to chance. Fight week for me and the fight itself-I was born for it. I'm an entertainer,&quot; Jake Peacock told the South China Morning Post in a separate interview.&quot;I was born to entertain, I was born to put on global performances and leave a legacy. Nothing will be left to chance. No stone will be left unturned. I'll be coming to absolutely mark my name in the sport.&quot;Tickets for ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri are available here. Meanwhile, fans around the globe can visit watch.onefc.com for viewing options in their region.