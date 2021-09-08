"I'll leave them to it, the lizards" - Paddy Pimblett says he isn't interested in getting his Instagram account back anymore

Paddy Pimblett is creating waves in the world of MMA right now. The 26-year-old recently made his UFC debut at UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Till. He secured a first-round knockout win against Luigi Ventramini in a lightweight bout.

Following the win, Pimblett's Instagram saw a huge amount of traffic. The British fighter's following on the social media app grew from 28,000 to 200,000 in one night.

This is Pimblett's second Instagram account as his first was suspended by the company. 'The Baddy' recently made an appearance on the The Pat McAfee show where he was asked whether he wanted his old Instagram back. In response to this query, the 26-year-old said:

"Now, I've three times the amount of followers on this account...I'll leave them to it, the lizards," said Paddy Pimblett.

Pimblett had previously given an interview to MMA journalist Megan Olivi where he called out Instagram, asking them to give him his old account back. He made clear he was not calling out any fighters for his next match.

Paddy Pimblett reveals why his Instagram account was suspended

Paddy Pimblett recently gave an interview to Middle Easy. He revealed that his first Instagram account was suspended after he had a back-and-forth conversation with another Instagram user:

"Someone on me Instagram was giving me grief. Saying stuff to me. He's from Wales, he was from Bristol and he was a Manchester City fan. So I told him to go and support his local team. And he started trying to give me s*** back and forth so I put him on my story and gave him some stick. He must have reported me like a little b***h."

The 26-year-old also posted about the issue through his Twitter account:

How am I still waiting to get back onto my @instagram what on earth is going on here? I have a fight in 3 weeks that I need to promote and yous arnt even giving me a response?! @ufc @UFCEurope @UFCFightPass do my employers fancy helping me out here??? pic.twitter.com/eHkzYSVrmx — Paddy Pimblett (@PaddyTheBaddy) August 11, 2021

