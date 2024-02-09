"I’ll have Nate Diaz beat the s*** out of you" - Ryan Garcia goes off at Dillon Danis with KO warning, leaks DMs of heated exchange

Ryan Garcia has lambasted Dillon Danis and warned that he'll KO him. Additionally, 'KingRy' has unraveled DMs of their trash talk. During Garcia's recent Instagram Live session, Danis seemingly chimed in with his comments, jibing at the boxer.

Garcia responded by suggesting that after years of squandering opportunities to prove his mettle, Danis finally returned to combat sports competition via his boxing bout against Logan Paul in October 2023. Garcia indicated that 'El Jefe' also failed to capitalize on that opportunity. He further noted that Danis' pay from that matchup is running out.

Furthermore, replying to Danis boasting that he's "a Jiu-Jitsu guy," Garcia asserted that the former doesn't even know how to write. He labeled 'El Jefe' as "stupid" and "ret**ded."

'KingRy' then highlighted that Danis attempts to copy his (Danis') longtime training partner and friend Conor McGregor in regard to trash talk. Moreover, Garcia implied that Danis is an individual who's going through a bad phase in life and is in desperate need of a hug.

Watch Ryan Garcia's criticism below:

Ryan Garcia then insinuated that he and Conor McGregor are business partners. Besides, he opined that he could persuade veteran MMA fighter Nate Diaz to beat Danis up. Issuing an ominous knockout warning to 'El Jefe,' Garcia stated:

"What are you gonna do, Dillon Danis? First of all, I'll have Nate Diaz beat the s*** out of you; first of all. And me and your own best friend is partners in a company. So, just shut up. Why, you'll not really like that, bro. You're a b*m ... You wanna fight or not, Dillon Danis? Like, let's just fight. I'm done talking."

"I don't even need to fight you. But if I do, I'm gonna just knock you out; just to do it. Just like -- have you ever played a video game like 'Zelda'? It's a side quest. You're a side quest to me. Like, I'm just gonna side quest it just because I wanna finish the whole game, you know, OCD (Obsessive-compulsive disorder) like."

Watch Ryan Garcia's KO threat below:

In addition, Garcia tweeted an image of his purported DMs with Danis, wherein the latter seemed to be directing personal comments at the boxer. Meanwhile, the striking savant cautioned Danis against going down that path.

What's next for Ryan Garcia and Dillon Danis?

The 25-year-old Garcia is an American pugilist of Mexican heritage. A former WBC interim lightweight champion, 'KingRy' is fresh off an eighth-round KO victory over Oscar Duarte in December 2023. Garcia is likely to return to the squared circle on April 20, 2024.

As for the 30-year-old American Dillon Danis (2-0 MMA), he's a former BJJ world champion. He hasn't competed in the submission grappling realm since September 2017, and his last MMA bout transpired in June 2019.

'El Jefe' was released by Bellator MMA late last year, and announced his retirement in November 2023. Nevertheless, many believe that Danis could possibly return to combat sports competition someday.

