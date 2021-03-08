"I look better than other heavyweights" - Andrei Arlovski dismisses retirement talk, wants to continue fighting for three more years

Andrei Arlovski recently revealed that even after racking 50 professional fights in his resume, he plans on fighting till the age of 45 if the UFC permits him.

The heavyweight veteran recently provided an updated on his bruised leg, talked about the Stipe-Ngannou fight and also dismissed any talks of retirement. When asked about his plans on retirement, Andrei Arlovski told TMZ Sports:

"If UFC (does) not kick me out by 2-3 years, we’ll see. I look better than other heavyweights."

Andrei Arlovski had recently suffered serious injuries to his foot in his bout against the up-and-coming Tom Aspinall at UFC Vegas 19.

But 'The Pitbull' posted pictures of his injured foot and was glad that it wasn't broken even though it was bruised all over.

When asked about his injury, Andrei Arlovski confirmed that he was recovering and even talked about posting pictures of his pedicured feet. He told TMZ sports in this regard:

"Better than yesterday. Actually I wanted to post today, I got my pedicure results, like paint my nails."

Andrei Arlovski also confirmed in the same interview that his nails were no longer black, as previously seen in his Instagram post.

Meanwhile, 'The Pitbull', who has faced both Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou, picked up Miocic as the likely winner of the Miocic-Ngannou fight.

Andrei Arlovski seems well aware of the fact that he is not in a position to pick his fights after dropping his last bout to Tom Aspinall at UFC Vegas 19. The second-round submission loss against Aspinall snapped Arlovski's two-fight win streak after he had decision victories against Tanner Boser and Philipe Lins.

Asked about a potential match-up with Jon Jones, Andrei Arlovski told TMZ Sports:

"Listen, I’m not in a position to pick someone. It’s totally up to the UFC. If they give me Jon Jones, it will be great. If not, I’ll fight someone else. But he’s tough, plus we have same manager."

Age is just a number for Andrei Arlovski

Going into his fight against Tom Aspinall, who is 15 years younger than him, Andrei Arlovski said that age is just a number for him. In an interview before the fight, Arlovski told MMA Junkie:

“Young blood keeps you alive. It keeps you on your tippy toes. Deep inside you know he’s young, he might be stronger, faster, but for me, age is just a number. . . At age 42, I’m still super hungry, in a good way. For glory, for money, for titles, for everything. I just became a more responsible person. Responsible father, husband, fighter. At age 42, I do more work than when I was 25.”