"I love Kobe" - UFC President Dana White gets emotional as he remembers 'friend' Kobe Bryant

Dana White shared a touching story of Kobe Bryant in a recent YouTube video where he went sneaker shopping.

The Complex has a sneaker shopping series, where they invite some of the biggest internet personalities to test their sneaker knowledge and help them find the right pair. UFC president Dana White was on the latest episode of the series and host Joe La Puma asked him what he thought of Kobe Bryant's sneaker line and him as a person or a player:

"I knew him personally, he and I were friends and he actually invested in the UFC. When Endeavor bought, they let all their clients come in and take a piece, and he took a piece. Not only was he like Jordan with the same mentality, which I love and I respect so much, but he was an incredible human being, he was such a good guy.....I love Kobe."

Joe La Puma also went on to reveal that the UFC president is a big sneaker head and spent over $100,000 in sneakers last year and is still expanding his collection. White has an entire room for his sneakers, whose number will keep increasing.

Take a look at the video (Quotes from 11:30 onwards):

Dana White announced a card to celebrate Mexican Independence day and revealed the main event

Mexicans have always been at the heart of combat sports. The North American country is known to have some of the toughest and most fearless fighters on the planet. In order to acknowledge the history of Mexico and its connection with combat sports, Dana White decided to announce a card that would take place on September 16th, Mexican Independence Day:

"Mexico has always been a very important market to me since Day 1. I recently told everyone in a press conference that we had made a big mistake by not showcasing our world champions and Mexican talent on a Mexican holiday....Saturday, September 16th, we are headed to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, to celebrate Mexican Independence Day."

Take a look at the announcement:

Dana White revealed that the event would be headed by Guadalajara's very own Alexa Grasso taking on Valentina Shevchenko in their highly awaited rematch. The co-main event is a welterweight showdown between UFC veteran Kelvin Gastelum and a rising, unbeaten prospect Shavkat Rakhmanov.

