Who is Shavkat Rakhmonov's sister Sora Rakhmonova? Fighter set to compete on Dana White's Contender Series

Sora Rakhmonova hopes to follow in the footsteps of her elder brother, Shavkat Rakhmonov, and establish a name for herself in the UFC.

Sora will compete in Dana White's Contender Series on September 26. She will compete in a women's flyweight contest against Ernesta Kareckaite, with both fighters looking to secure a UFC contract.

The 25-year-old Kazakh fighter captured attention in the MMA world with a powerful TKO victory over Valeria Karygina last month at Nazia FC. Rakhmonova took advantage of the post-fight interview opportunity to pitch for a chance to compete in the UFC. Her method seemed to have worked.

Sora Rakhmonova, with a record of 4-1, has already made a significant impact in her early professional career. She boasts three finishes and a three-fight winning streak. Prior to turning pro, Rakhmonova gained experience through an amateur career with the IMMAF. With her brother Shavkat Rakhmonov's success in the UFC, Sora carries high expectations as she enters the DWCS.

Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Kelvin Gastelum officially booked for UFC Fight Night on September 16

Mexican Independence Day will mark the return of former middleweight title challenger Kelvin Gastelum's return to the welterweight division.

He will lock horns with the undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov. The bout has been scheduled as the co-main event for UFC Fight Night taking place on September 16 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

'Nomad' previously showcased his skills at UFC 285 by submitting Geoff Neal in a Fight of the Night contest. The 28-year-old has an impressive record of finishing all five of his prior UFC opponents, making him a formidable force in the welterweight division.

Meanwhile, Gastelum, who last competed at welterweight in 2016, returns to the division after a successful outing in 2023. He secured a unanimous decision victory over Chris Curtis at UFC 287 earlier in the year.

Kelvin Gastelum's welterweight journey includes a notable win over former champion Johnny Hendricks at UFC 200.

