"I'm not doing BJJ again" - Logan Paul explains how UFC champion Alexander Volkanovski 'almost killed' him during training session

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski recently visited Logan Paul in Puerto Rico, where the Paul brothers have established their base. During his visit, Volkanovski, along with UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, joined Paul as part of the new deal with his hydration company, PRIME. They also took part in a training session, the details of which were revealed by Paul on his recent podcast.

Adesanya initially posted a video from the visit, showcasing a grappling session between him and Logan Paul. The WWE star also grappled with Volkanovski and accomplished jiu-jitsu ace Craig Jones. During one brief sequence from the video, Paul found himself in the bottom position while Volkanovski worked his way to get a submission. Logan Paul humorously remarked that he now comprehends why Volkanovski is the UFC featherweight champion.

'The Great' and Logan Paul discussed the grappling session in a recent episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast. Speaking about his experience grappling with the No.2-ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the world, Paul stated:

"Man you [Alexander Volkanovski] are so strong and dominant, and you put me in a body lock and I felt like you could have tightened your leg so much... Literally [could have] split me in half. I'm not doing BJJ again."

Paul added:

"We were drilling this body triangle... And he goes, 'Oh, my legs are short and I don't really do the body triangle often'... And when we actually go to do it he literally almost kills me."

Logan Paul is thrilled that Alexander Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya are the first athletes signed by his hydration company PRIME

UFC stars Alexander Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya were recently spotted in Puerto Rico training with Logan Paul. It later came to light that Paul has inked sponsorship deals with both Volkanovski and Adesanya for his hydration company, PRIME.

Paul and KSI co-founded PRIME Hydration in 2022, and the company is rumored to have garnered $250 million in retail sales since its inception. PRIME made its first foray into the realm of mixed martial arts earlier this year by partnering with the UFC as the official sports drink and official partner of the UFC Performance Institute. This partnership includes a number of brand integrations, such as rebranding UFC corners as "PRIME Hydration Recovery Zones." In addition, PRIME has sponsorship agreements with NASCAR and the Premier League.

Reacting to signing Alexander Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya on the aforementioned podcast, Logan Paul stated:

"We've been a fan of you guys for so long and PRIME has been making some notable waves... But, we have always been looking to get into the athlete space and have been very very particular with who we wanted to stamp. Floated a lot of names by. So when we found out that you guys were equally as interested in us as we were in you, it was a 100% green light for me."

