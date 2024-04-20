"I'm done with all this sh*t" - Nate Diaz refuses to square off with Jorge Masvidal, storms out of latest press conference

The Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal boxing match is fast approaching, and the two combat sports megastars have been busy promoting it. The veteran MMA athletes partook in a four-city promotional tour, with press conferences held in Las Vegas, New York, Miami, and Los Angeles.

During the tour's fourth and final press conference in Los Angeles, California, Diaz refused to participate in the traditional press conference face-off against Masvidal. Instead, the Stockton native directed profanity at 'Gamebred' and left the stage without completing the face-off formality.

Nevertheless, Diaz appeared to acknowledge that the tour, which saw them travel to different parts of the United States of America, was indeed fun. While Nate and his older brother, Nick Diaz, have made it clear that they love fighting, they dislike engaging in the fight promotional formalities such as media tours and interviews.

On that note, during the final press conference of his promotional tour heading into the Masvidal boxing match, the proud representative of Stockton seemed to be done with the promotional obligations. Diaz jibed at 'Gamebred' and stated the following before leaving:

"It was a fun tour, going out here and all this sh*t, all over f**king USA, and, uh, I'm done with all this sh*t. I'm cool off all this f**king talking sh*t. I got a whole team to represent. I don't wanna do none of this. I never did wanna do any of this. F**k this n**ga, and f**k his team, bro. I'm out. I gotta go. Square off with yourself, motherf**ker."

Check out Diaz's comments below:

Watch the complete press conference video below (Diaz's parting comments and exit at 1:21:52):

Jorge Masvidal responds after Nate Diaz's abrupt exit from press conference

Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA, 0-1 boxing) and Jorge Masvidal (35-17 MMA, 1-0 boxing) are no strangers to one another. They've previously clashed, albeit not in the boxing ring. Their first professional combat sports contest against each other was a welterweight MMA bout at UFC 244 in Nov. 2019. The matchup witnessed Masvidal defeat Diaz via third-round TKO to become the inaugural BMF champion.

While Jorge Masvidal is still signed to the UFC, Nate Diaz has been a free agent since he parted ways with the promotion after beating Tony Ferguson in Sept. 2022. They're booked to collide in a rematch, this time under boxing rules. Their light heavyweight boxing bout will headline a fight card at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California, USA, on June 1, 2024.

Furthermore, speaking of Diaz's sudden exit from the press conference, Masvidal issued a concise response to the same. Around the 1:22:30-minute mark of the press conference video above, the Miami native simply indicated that he hopes his Californian opponent shows up on fight night. Masvidal said:

"Just show up to the fight, man. That's it. Just show up to the fight, man."

