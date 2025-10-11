"I'm just being honest" - Beneil Dariush issues brutally honest prediction for potential Alex Pereira vs. Khamzat Chimaev super fight 

As Alex Pereira made a triumphant return against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320, Khamzat Chimaev issued a daring callout to 'Poatan'. While the MMA fandom is divided on the idea, Beneil Dariush, for one, doesn't want the fight to happen.The lightweight contender instead wants Pereira to chase a super fight at heavyweight rather than risk fighting 'Borz':&quot;I'd actually like to see him go fight a big fight like the Jon Jones fight or something. He is 38, and he is maybe considering retiring. I don't want him to get mauled by Khamzat... I really want to see Pereira ride off into the sunset with a big fight, big paycheck.&quot;As Dariush sees it, the Brazilian would struggle against Chimaev's wrestling. While Pereria's grappling proved adept enough to stop Ankalaev's takedowns, the American believes, 'Borz' is a much greater wrestling threat than the former light heavyweight champion ever was:&quot;Absolutely [I would favor Khamzat against Pereira]. The way Khamzat wrestles is very different from the way Ankalaev wrestles. Ankalaev seems [to employ] almost a Greco style, more body locks, he doesn't commit so much. Khamzat completely commits, completely turns the corner; he is able to get on your back, he is able to do so much more. Ankalaev doesn't have that kind of wrestling.&quot;Check out Beneil Dariush's take on a potential Alex Pereira vs. Khamzat Chimaev match below:Khamzat Chimaev game to chase Alex Pereira to heavyweightImmediately after Alex Pereira reclaimed the light heavyweight title at UFC 320, Khamzat Chimaev issued a callout to the newly crowned champion. However, with Pereira and his team hinting at a potential heavyweight move, Chimaev has upped the stakes.The Chechen-born Emirati seems to have no qualms about jumping two weight divisions to chase down 'Poatan'. In a recent post on X, Chimaev declared that he was game for a heavyweight showdown:&quot;I'm ready to fight you in the heavyweight. You won't find a super fight [bigger] than our fight. No Chama, this is SMASH EVERYBODY.&quot;While Pereira is seeking a heavyweight move with urgency, Dana White still seems convinced that it is far from the best path forward for 'Poatan', who started his UFC career as a middleweight.