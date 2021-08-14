"I'm a McGregor fan still" - UFC fighter Dustin Jacoby hopes Conor McGregor will bounce back from his devastating leg injury

UFC light heavyweight Dustin Jacoby understands Conor McGregor's aspirations of becoming a UFC champion again have hit a roadblock.

However, being a fan of the Irishman, the 33-year-old wants to see McGregor deal with his setback and return to his best.

McGregor, for the first time in his career, has lost two consecutive fights in the UFC, both of them against Dustin Poirier. In his trilogy fight with 'The Diamond', the Irish superstar broke his leg in the dying seconds of round one, which will essentially keep him on the sidelines until next year.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA's John Hyon Ko, Jacoby was asked if he followed McGregor's recent Twitter feud with Daniel Cormier. 'The Hanyak' said he didn't keep an eye on the story, but acknowledged that McGregor 'is not in a great spot'.

"He's in a tough time where he's still the man. He's still cashing big checks, he's still doing it but things are a lot sweeter when you're winning. He has had a few unfortunate things not go his way," Dustin Jacoby told Sportskeeda. "I think McGregor, though, is not in a great spot right now mentally and I'm sure the injury doesn't help. A guy that feels invincible being injured like that... It takes away some of that invincibility."

Jacoby added that he enjoys watching McGregor. The 33-year-old also finds comfort in looking at the Irishman's stunning Lamborghini yacht.

"Hopefully, he gets it together. I'm a McGregor fan still. I enjoy watching him. I enjoy him as a person; watching him succeed and watching him splurge a little bit too. I can live a little bit through him watching that Lamborghini yacht pull off in the distance," said Jacoby.

Dustin Jacoby predicts the winner of Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira

Dustin Jacoby sees himself cruising into the title picture of the light heavyweight division if he can secure a few more wins under his belt. Currently, it is Glover Teixeira vying for the strap, who Jacoby thinks will dethrone Jan Blachowicz.

"I think he (Glover Teixeira) is big, he's extremely strong. I would hate for that guy to get his hands on me. I bet he's just strong as an ox. He's got good striking and I think if he gets his hands on Jan (Blachowicz), he's gonna take him down and maybe finish it there," said Jacoby.

Dustin Jacoby is set to fight Darren Stewart on August 28

Dustin Jacoby will fight Darren Stewart on August 28 at the event headlined by featherweights Edson Barboza and Giga Chikadze. 'The Hanyak' is on a five-fight unbeaten streak. His last outing against Ion Cutuleba at UFC Vegas 25 resulted in a split decision draw.

Speaking about his upcoming bout opposite Stewart, Jacoby told Sportskeeda that he's confident that he will continue his unbeaten run.

"I just think I'm better (than Darren Stewart) all around. Where I'm at mentally and physically - I think it's going to show in this fight and I'm going out to make a statement. I think that this is just a favorable matchup for me and I got to go out and prove that I'm right," said Jacoby.

