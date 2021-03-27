"I'm scared for him" - Daniel Cormier on Ben Askren

Daniel Cormier is apprehensive about Ben Askren's chances on his boxing debut against Jake Paul. The former double champ recently shared his thoughts on how things could play out on the April 17th Triller main event for Askren.

Ben Askren had a stellar MMA career and possesses impressive grappling skills. The former NCAA Division 1 wrestler amassed an unbeaten 18-0 record before his UFC debut. However, his striking arsenal was never his primary weapon. For his boxing match with Paul, Ben Askren's standup game will be put to the test.

Speaking after the UFC 260 weigh-ins, Daniel Cormier talked about Ben Askren's venture into boxing. He has his doubts about 'Funky' having a successful boxing endeavor, as the 36-year-old is coming off a recent hip-replacement surgery. Cormier feels Askren could appear off-beat among the celebrities roped in to perform on the April 17th fight card.

"I'm scared for Ben... Ben said the other day, 'What are all these people doing at my fight.' Right? All these celebrities? No Ben, you're the odd guy out. Like, you're the old dude with the hip replacement. These are all the cool people from Hollywood...," said Cormier.

'Go kick his a** Ben!' - Daniel Cormier wants Ben Askren to take the fight to Jake Paul

Ben Askren is a +160 underdog (Mybookie.ag) coming into his boxing bout with Jake Paul. That can be attributed to Askren's lack of striking prowess, which was evident when the former ONE welterweight champion fought Damian Maia at UFC Fight Night 162.

Maia, who is known for his Brazillian Jiu-Jitsu prowess, outstruck Askren, who failed to inflict any significant damage on the veteran.

Considering Ben Askren's performance against Maia, Daniel Cormier is worried if Askren will be able to secure the win against Jake Paul. He said in this regard:

Ben's my guy; I love Ben. In a free fight, he beats Jake Paul every day... Ben lost to Damien Maia in boxing. You've never seen Damien outbox anybody in his entire career, and we've watched him fight for 15 years maybe. So, very worrisome for me."

Nevertheless, Cormier is rooting for Askren to give a good account of himself on April 17th, saying:

"But I'm rooting for Ben Askren. Because, Ben Askren, we may not have chosen him, but Ben Askren is our (MMA) representative in that world. So, go kick his a** Ben".

I just saw Jake Paul reaction to @Benaskren palming his face and I am now convinced that Ben wins. He looked like he wanted to throw a punch and then settled on slapping his ass? Ben smashes this dude. I’m all the way in!!!! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) March 27, 2021