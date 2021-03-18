Which music artists will be performing at the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren PPV?

Jake Paul and Ben Askren will share the boxing ring on April 17 in a PPV organized by the Triller Fight Club. The bout will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It will feature a host of performances from some of the top music artists in the world.

The likes of Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, Diplo, and Major Lazer will be performing live at the event. In addition to that, legendary rapper Snoop Dogg will grace the show with his recently-formed rap supergroup consisting of Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort.

American rock band, The Black Keys, and rapper Saweetie will also be performing at the event, which is expected to be four-hours long. Filmmaker Brett Marcus, an Emmy Award-winning director, will direct and produce the event:

“From The Black Keys to Justin Bieber, Diplo to Doja Cat, and a special segment by Snoop Dogg and the biggest legends in hip-hop, we have the wide-ranging lineup that will help break records for this four-quadrant PPV event on April 17th. Triller has drawn from all its resources in the music world to deliver as epic a music event as ever there was.” said Bobby Sarnevesht, co-founder and co-owner of Triller Network, in a press release.

Atlanta here we come🥊 40 days away. Mark your calendars. History will be made. Dear @benaskren, after I knock you out I’m sure the @atlantafalcons will hire you as a water boy :) @triller #TrillerFightClub pic.twitter.com/HrEIq91n50 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 8, 2021

Which former UFC star will make his boxing debut on the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren undercard?

Former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir will make his boxing debut against Antonio Tarver on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren PPV. The 41-year-old fighter last set foot inside the UFC octagon in 2016 opposite Mark Hunt. He lost the bout via KO in the first round.

Mir's opponent is a former WBA, WBC, IBF, and IBO light-heavyweight champion. The 52-year-old will be returning to the boxing ring for the first time since 2015.

I am a competitor. I have been all my life.

I take on challenges to grow and better myself as a person.

I have always wanted to test myself in the boxing ring so when this opportunity arose I jumped on it.

See you April 17th @AntonioTarver #MirTarver — Frank Mir (@thefrankmir) February 25, 2021

These two legends from the worlds of MMA and boxing will be fighting on the undercard of the event headlined by Jake Paul and Ben Askren.

Askren has claimed that he will finish Jake Paul in the sixth round, whereas the YouTuber has argued that their fight is not going to last that long, suggesting that he will make quick work of Askren.