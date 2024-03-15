"I'm on the same steroids, I will whip his a**" - Chael Sonnen warns Jorge Masvidal, much to Henry Cejudo and Kamaru Usman's amusement

Former UFC middleweight Chael Sonnen recently reignited his ongoing feud with former BMF champion Jorge Masvidal.

The two former fighters have been engaged in a verbal spat since last year, which recently witnessed renewed threats from both sides. In a podcast appearance with Henry Cejudo and Kamaru Usman on Pound 4 Pound, Sonnen addressed the Masvidal situation and asserted that he would be too much to handle for 'Gambred' even with backup.

"If I saw Jorge Masvidal, he probably [brought] three [or] four buddies with him, I'm alone... After a very brief skirmish, they would realize, they should have brought more people. [Henry Cejudo and Kamaru Usman laugh] Wow, that is a very, very bad call. I mean, there's guys – if you guys were to discuss this with me out of the room, you are aware I will whip Jorge Masvidal."

Sonnen also referenced Masvidal's steroid usage, claiming to be on the same substance.

"Like you guys know someone [would say], 'Chael, hang on, got a little... I don't think he's on the same steroids' I am on the same steroids, I will whip his a**. There's a reason they weigh people in. I will whip his a**. There is not a long haired man walking the planet that Chael P has to worry about. Keep that in mind."

Check out Chael Sonnen's outburst against Jorge Masvidal in the clip below on X:

Expand Tweet

Watch the full episode of Pound 4 Pound on YouTube below:

Chael Sonnen warns fans about Sean O'Malley as a potential underdog against Merab Dvalishvili

Chael Sonnen weighed in on bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley's potential next title defense against Merab Dvalishvili.

O'Malley successfully defended his title for the first time in UFC 299's headliner against Marlon Vera and was lauded for his performance by Sonnen. Amongst his next potential challengers, Dvalishvili is at the forefront of the bantamweight division and has opened as a favorite.

Sonnen weighed in on O'Malley being an underdog and stated that he would thrive.

"I knew Merab would be the favorite... All you're doing with O'Malley and kicking him and trying to take things from him. Act like that win wasn't so impressive, already move on with the news cycle. All you're doing is putting him right back where he loves to be and Merab got worked up about this."

Check out Chael Sonnen's full comments below (6:15):