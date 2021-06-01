'I'm tired of diving for sweaty legs' - Khabib Nurmagomedov rules out fighting in a promotional match for Eagle FC

Fighting doesn't fascinate Khabib Nurmagomedov anymore. The former UFC Lightweight Champion said he has moved on from the fight game and wouldn't come out of retirement just to make his promotion, Eagle Fighting Championship (EFC), more popular.

Speaking to reporters at the recently concluded EFC 36, Khabib Nurmagomedov was asked about his chances of competing in a potential grappling match. The Dagestani replied:

"Not interested at all. Why do I need to grapple someone? I'm tired of, as they say, diving for sweaty legs. We grapple in training. Shamil knows, Khasbulaev knows. But to fight in an arena to prove... I don't even know what to prove. Why do I need to come out (of retirement)? I'm not interested in self-affirmation or money" (Transcription courtesy: RT Sport MMA)

When a reporter asked if he would be willing to compete in a grappling match to increase EFC's popularity, Khabib Nurmagomedov said the idea sounds fascinating but he would still prefer to stay on the sidelines.

"Can do but I'm not interested. I think I can just invite a good grappler instead," said Khabib Nurmagomedov.

What does Khabib Nurmagomedov plan to do to bring attention to the EFC?

UFC 242 Khabib v Poirier

In December last year, Khabib Nurmagomedov acquired Gorilla Fighting Championship (GFC), a Russian MMA promotion, and later renamed it as Eagle Fighting Championship.

With EFC being a six-month-old organization, Nurmagomedov understands its deficiency in conducting successful MMA events. In the same interview, 'The Eagle' said EFC needs to improve the lightings in their events.

Nurmagomedov further added that he is planning to sign two former UFC fighters on EFC's roster to popularize the promotion.

"We are currently negotiating with two fighters. They are Adriano Martins and Will Brooks. We also consider some light heavyweights and heavyweights. We keep working and searching. Don't forget, we're just half a year old, I mean the Eagle FC - since we've started our work with this organization. We need time anyway," said Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Adriano Martins competed in UFC for four years, from 2013 to 2017. He also has a win over Nurmagomedov's friend and teammate, Islam Makhachev. On the other hand, Brooks is a four-fight UFC veteran. After losing three consecutive fights against Alex Oliveira, Charles Oliveira, and Nik Lents, he was released from the promotion.

