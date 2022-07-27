"I'm wrestling everybody!" - Daniel Cormier agrees with Twitter post claiming he would beat Mike Tyson in a street fight

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier has backed himself to emerge victorious in a street fight against former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson.

Cormier, a former double champ in the UFC, admitted that since it would be a street fight, he'd not only use his wrestling skills to take Tyson down, but he'd also look around for glass bottles to help.

On the latest episode of ESPN MMA's DC & RC show, the two hosts were asked who would win in a street fight between Daniel Cormier and Mike Tyson. Ryan Clark jokingly refused to answer incase 'DC' beat him up, but the UFC color commentator was confident he'd get the job done.

"In a street fight, I'm wrestling everybody. I'd wrestle him [Mike Tyson]. In a street fight you grab bottles, you grab everything. I love Mike. Mike is my boy. I'd never raise a finger to him really."

Catch the full episode below:

Before Cormier made the transition into MMA, he was a very successful wrestler. 'DC' was a six-time United States and Olympic team member, a world bronze medalist and a two-time Pan American games champion.

While fans would certainly give Mike Tyson the edge on the feet, Cormier's ability to take a man to the ground and keep him there could come in handy against 'Iron Mike' on the streets.

Chael Sonnen responds to Daniel Cormier teasing a potential return to light heavyweight

Daniel Cormier officially hung up his gloves in 2020 after a second consecutive defeat to Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight championship.

'DC' initially stunned fans in 2018 when he knocked Miocic out in the first round and then went on to successfully defend the belt against Derrick Lewis. Miocic was awarded his chance for a rematch a year later, defeating Cormier in the fourth round via TKO. He then secured the trilogy win via unanimous decision in the following bout.

Chael Sonnen recently reacted to Daniel Cormier's latest assessment of his career as a light heavyweight, where 'DC' vacated the 205lb title. Having relinquished the belt, Cormier suggested that he could quite easily return straight into a title shot.

Discussing this on his YouTube channel, Sonnen said:

"I can't beat that logic and I also know he's not trying to maneuver and get himself something. Because Daniel getting down to 205 pounds in-shape and in the best of times, difficult to do. Retired and going to come back, nearly impossible? Truly. I mean if you use history as your trajectory for the future, Daniel can't make weight."

Catch the full video here:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far