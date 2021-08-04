"I mean it's completely different" - Luke Rockhold compares new coach Khabib Nurmagomedov to AKA head coach Javier Mendez

Luke Rockhold has long been on the search for a fighter to return to action against, and with Dana White revealing that the UFC has offered Sean Strickland to him following UFC Vegas 33, we could finally see the former champion back in the octagon soon.

Rockhold was recently seen weighing in on his UFC return along with a variety of topics associated with it.

One of the most intriguing aspects of Luke Rockhold's camp is the fact that he is being coached by former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Both Rockhold and Khabib are staples at the American Kickboxing Academy and are two of the four UFC champions produced by the gym.

When asked to draw comparisons between Khabib Nurmagomedov and AKA head coach Javier Mendez, Rockhold recently told Submission Radio:

"Oh, I mean it's completely different, yeah. Khabib (Nurmagomedov) is very calculated you know, very, like, reserved. And it's more about the work ethic and just the grind and everything like that, you know. Javier's (Mendez) more of the striking aspect of things and Khabib wants to push you to your better ends, to your death."

Luke Rockhold jokes about the downside of training under Khabib Nurmagomedov

Luke Rockhold and Khabib Nurmagomedov share a bond, having coached each other during their time at AKA.

The former UFC middleweight champion recently revealed interesting details about his experience with the coaching version of Khabib.

According to Luke Rockhold, both 'The Eagle' and Daniel Cormier, another homegrown AKA champ, are enjoying their retirement. However, Rockhold jokingly accused both the former champions of trying to beat him up in training after he was exhausted. Weighing in on his new coach, Luke Rockhold said:

"Khabib's always been my boy, you know. I've coached him and he's coached me and we've been together in this thing for a long time. So, it's good to have him around. I get to go up there and visit the guys and get some wrestling in. Get some hard-nosed grinding. So, it's good to have him back in the saddle. He's definitely hungry to coach. He likes the avenue of just pushing. He likes to just sit back and I have to do all the hardwork. (He) just gets to push and point. Don't we all love that, come on. Him and DC (Daniel Cormier) both are enjoying their retirements very well. Then they come jump when you get tired and try to beat you up."

